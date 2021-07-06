What’s Cooking: Oven Fried Chicken

Oven Fried Chicken

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: approx. 25mins

Serves: 3-4ppl

Ingredients:

(1) 3-4lb chicken fryer cut up. If breast is large cut in half so all pieces are similar in size.

1 ½ teaspoons house blend (kosher salt, cracked black pepper, granulated garlic and onion), separated

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

¼ teaspoon of ground cayenne pepper

2 cups of flour (I used a gluten free blend, but of course all purpose would also work great)

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine flour and all seasonings. Reserve ½ teaspoon of house blend to season chicken pieces before coating in flour mixture.

Lay floured chicken on foil lined, sprayed baking sheet tray. Lightly spray each piece of chicken with cooking spray (this helps with browning)

Place tray on middle to lower rack in a 425 degree oven and cook until crispy or internal temp is 165 degrees. Place chicken on paper towels to catch excess oil. There will be minimal. Then plate and enjoy!

Chef’s Note: This chicken will keep beautifully in the fridge for 3-4 days and is delicious hot or cold.