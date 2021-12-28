What’s Cooking: Oven Fried Pork Chops and Greens

Oven-Fried Pork Chops & Greens

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: Pork chops — 15-20 minutes; Collards — approximately 1 hour

Serves: 4 main course servings

Ingredients:

(4) 6oz center cut bone-in pork chops

1 cup corn meal

½ cup flour

1 tablespoon house seasoning (kosher salt, black pepper, granulated garlic & onion), divided

1/2 tsp paprika

2 -3 bunches of collards (or a mix of collards, mustards, turnips or kale)

1 ham hock or ham bone

1 large onion, sliced

Pinch of red pepper flakes

2 cups water

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Pork Chop Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Line baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.

Mix corn meal, flour and 1-½ tsp of house seasoning in a shallow bowl

Coat each pork chop with breading and place on sheet tray.

Spray each chop with cooking spray and then bake in oven for 15 minutes or until temp reaches 135 degrees.

Greens Instructions:

Bring ham hock to boil in 2 cups of water and boil for 15mins

Meanwhile, remove stems from greens and rinse greens thoroughly

After 15 mins add greens, onions, vinegar, other half of red pepper flakes lower heat to med-low and simmer greens until tender approximately 45 mins. Serve with black-eyed peas and skillet cornbread and to create a complete traditional Southern New Year day feast!

Chef’s Note: Some collards are tougher than others and may require a little bit longer cooking time to get to desired doneness. If your water gets low, just add an additional ½ cup at a time.