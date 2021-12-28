What’s Cooking: Oven Fried Pork Chops and Greens

Oven-Fried Pork Chops & Greens

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: Pork chops — 15-20 minutes; Collards — approximately 1 hour

Serves: 4 main course servings

Ingredients:

  • (4) 6oz center cut bone-in pork chops
  • 1 cup corn meal
  • ½ cup flour
  • 1 tablespoon house seasoning (kosher salt, black pepper, granulated garlic & onion), divided
  • 1/2 tsp paprika
  • 2 -3 bunches of collards (or a mix of collards, mustards, turnips or kale)
  • 1 ham hock or ham bone
  • 1 large onion, sliced
  • Pinch of red pepper flakes
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Pork Chop Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  • Line baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.
  • Mix corn meal, flour and 1-½ tsp of house seasoning in a shallow bowl
  • Coat each pork chop with breading and place on sheet tray.
  • Spray each chop with cooking spray and then bake in oven for 15 minutes or until temp reaches 135 degrees.

Greens Instructions:

  • Bring ham hock to boil in 2 cups of water and boil for 15mins
  • Meanwhile, remove stems from greens and rinse greens thoroughly
  • After 15 mins add greens, onions, vinegar, other half of red pepper flakes lower heat to med-low and simmer greens until tender approximately 45 mins. Serve with black-eyed peas and skillet cornbread and to create a complete traditional Southern New Year day feast!

Chef’s Note: Some collards are tougher than others and may require a little bit longer cooking time to get to desired doneness. If your water gets low, just add an additional ½ cup at a time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

