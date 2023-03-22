Ingredients
- 1 cup neutral high-heat oil, (avocado, vegetable, or canola oil)
- ½ cup olive oil
- 2 pounds Brussels sprouts, cut in halves or 1/4ths for the larger sprouts
- Kosher salt, to taste
- 1T house seasoning(granulated garlic, onion & cracked pepper, equal parts)
- 2-3 sliced garlic cloves
- Pinch of red pepper flakes
- ½ cup sauteed red onion
- 4-5 slices of crispy bacon, crumbled
- Shaved parmesan reggiano cheese
- Balsamic reduction for serving (optional)
Instructions
- Heat oils in a saute pan over medium-high heat.
- Meanwhile, trim and halve 2 pounds Brussels Sprouts through the core (quarter if large). Pat dry with towels if needed. Line a plate with paper towels.
- Shallow fry the Brussels sprouts in a couple of batches: Add the sprouts flat side down to the hot oil and fry/saute until golden brown, 5-6 minutes then flip and fry for approximately 5 minutes more, or until sprouts are fork tender. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with a pinch of kosher salt.
- Top with onions, garlic, bacon and cheese. Then drizzle with balsamic glaze. Enjoy!
Chef note: You can serve as a side dish, appetizer or as a main dish on top of polenta, grits or pasta.