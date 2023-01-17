Pan Seared Tilapia w/smoky garlic butter
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 15-20 mins
Serves: 4 ppl
Ingredients:
- (4) 5-6 oz tilapia filets
- ¼ c evoo
- 2t kosher salt
- 4 T butter, softened
- 1 T smoked paprika
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2t house seasoning
- Lemon slices & chopped scallion for garnishing
Instructions:
- Preheat skillet
- Sprinkle filets with salt on both sides. Set aside for 10-15 mins.
- Mix butter, paprika, zest, and garlic & seasoning together until blended. Set aside to top fish.
- Pat the filets dry.
- Place filets in skillet in single layer and sear for 3 mins. Flip and cook for 1-2 mins more.
- Top with the smoky butter. Garnish with lemon slices. Enjoy!
Chef’s Note: I served my tilapia on a bed of steamed rice and roasted brussels sprouts.
