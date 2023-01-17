Pan Seared Tilapia w/smoky garlic butter  

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 15-20 mins

Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

  • (4) 5-6 oz tilapia filets
  • ¼ c evoo
  • 2t kosher salt
  • 4 T butter, softened
  • 1 T smoked paprika
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2t house seasoning
  • Lemon slices & chopped scallion for garnishing

Instructions:

  • Preheat skillet
  • Sprinkle filets with salt on both sides. Set aside for 10-15 mins.
  • Mix butter, paprika, zest, and garlic & seasoning together until blended. Set aside to top fish.
  • Pat the filets dry.
  • Place filets in skillet in single layer and sear for 3 mins. Flip and cook for 1-2 mins more.
  • Top with the smoky butter. Garnish with lemon slices. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: I served my tilapia on a bed of steamed rice and roasted brussels sprouts.

