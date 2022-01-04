What’s Cooking: Parmesan Crusted Salmon

Parmesan Crusted Salmon w/Lemon Cream Sauce

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 8-10 min

Serves: 4ppl

Ingredients:

  • (4) Salmon filets
  • 1t house blend
  • 2T Dijon Mustard
  • 1 cup of shredded Parmesan Cheese
  • ½ cup of toasted bread crumbs or panko
  • 1 t of paprika
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 shallot or ¼ of onion, diced
  • 6 T butter (melted and divided)
  • 1 cup of heavy cream
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • Drizzle of agave or honey

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 425-450 degrees
  • Mix cheese, bread crumbs, paprika, 3T of melted butter & lemon zest in shallow bowl
  • Spread Dijon mustard on flesh side of salmon and press cheese mixture on mustard
  • Place filets on sprayed sheet tray and put in oven. Bake to your desired doneness.
  • Put remaining melted butter in saucepan, add shallots/onions and sauté for 1 min. Pour heavy cream and lemon juice into pan. Heat until bubbling while whisking.
  • Turn off the heat. Let sit for 2 mins. Then add agave/honey and drizzle sauce over filets. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: Served salmon with an array of roasted vegetables. Good way to start a New Year New You plan.

