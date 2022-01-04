What’s Cooking: Parmesan Crusted Salmon

Parmesan Crusted Salmon w/Lemon Cream Sauce

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 8-10 min

Serves: 4ppl

Ingredients:

(4) Salmon filets

1t house blend

2T Dijon Mustard

1 cup of shredded Parmesan Cheese

½ cup of toasted bread crumbs or panko

1 t of paprika

Zest of 1 lemon

1 shallot or ¼ of onion, diced

6 T butter (melted and divided)

1 cup of heavy cream

Juice of 1 lemon

Drizzle of agave or honey

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425-450 degrees

Mix cheese, bread crumbs, paprika, 3T of melted butter & lemon zest in shallow bowl

Spread Dijon mustard on flesh side of salmon and press cheese mixture on mustard

Place filets on sprayed sheet tray and put in oven. Bake to your desired doneness.

Put remaining melted butter in saucepan, add shallots/onions and sauté for 1 min. Pour heavy cream and lemon juice into pan. Heat until bubbling while whisking.

Turn off the heat. Let sit for 2 mins. Then add agave/honey and drizzle sauce over filets. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: Served salmon with an array of roasted vegetables. Good way to start a New Year New You plan.