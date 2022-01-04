What’s Cooking: Parmesan Crusted Salmon

Parmesan Crusted Salmon w/Lemon Cream Sauce
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 8-10 min
Serves: 4ppl
Ingredients:
- (4) Salmon filets
- 1t house blend
- 2T Dijon Mustard
- 1 cup of shredded Parmesan Cheese
- ½ cup of toasted bread crumbs or panko
- 1 t of paprika
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 shallot or ¼ of onion, diced
- 6 T butter (melted and divided)
- 1 cup of heavy cream
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Drizzle of agave or honey
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425-450 degrees
- Mix cheese, bread crumbs, paprika, 3T of melted butter & lemon zest in shallow bowl
- Spread Dijon mustard on flesh side of salmon and press cheese mixture on mustard
- Place filets on sprayed sheet tray and put in oven. Bake to your desired doneness.
- Put remaining melted butter in saucepan, add shallots/onions and sauté for 1 min. Pour heavy cream and lemon juice into pan. Heat until bubbling while whisking.
- Turn off the heat. Let sit for 2 mins. Then add agave/honey and drizzle sauce over filets. Enjoy!
Chef’s Note: Served salmon with an array of roasted vegetables. Good way to start a New Year New You plan.