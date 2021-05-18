What’s Cooking: Pecan Chicken Salad

Pecan Chicken Salad

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 20 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients

4 boneless chicken breast

½ c flour (I used gluten free, but all purpose is great too)

½ cup milk

1 egg

½ c corn meal

½ c chopped pecans

1⁄2 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

Mixed greens of your choice

Toasted whole pecans

Orange segments (or mandarin oranges)

Craisins (dried cranberries)

Strawberries, sliced

Goat cheese, crumbled

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.

Put flour in a shallow dish. Beat egg with milk in another dish. Then put cornmeal, pecans, salt, and cayenne in another dish. Dip chicken in flour, then milk, then pecan cornmeal mixture and lay on baking sheet.

Bake for approximately 20 mins or until no longer pink inside. Let cool and slice.

Place mixed greens on dish, then distribute your fruits, craisins, pecans and goat cheese. Place sliced chicken on top and drizzle with raspberry dressing (recipe below)

RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE:

1 c raspberries

½ c olive oil

5-6 T red wine vinegar

2-3 T turbinado sugar (brown sugar works)

2-3 T agave (honey works)

Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.