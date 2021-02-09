What’s Cooking: Pecan Salmon

PECAN SALMON
Recipe by Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 20mins Serve:4
INGREDIENTS:
1-2 tablespoon butter
4 tablespoons agave (or maple)syrup
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1-2 tablespoons heavy cream
1 cup pecan, chopped
Pinch of salt
Pinch of cayenne(optional)
(4) 4-5oz salmon fillets
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place salmon fillets skin side down on foil lined and sprayed sheet tray. Bake for 10mins, or until fish flakes easily. Meanwhile, melt butter in a saute pan, add the rest of ingredients. Let cook together for 5 mins. Once salmon is done, pour mixture over filets. I serve filet on top of brussels sprout rice. Elegant, easy and delicious!