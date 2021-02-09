What’s Cooking: Pecan Salmon

PECAN SALMON

Recipe by Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 20mins Serve:4

INGREDIENTS:

1-2 tablespoon butter

4 tablespoons agave (or maple)syrup

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1-2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 cup pecan, chopped

Pinch of salt

Pinch of cayenne(optional)

(4) 4-5oz salmon fillets

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place salmon fillets skin side down on foil lined and sprayed sheet tray. Bake for 10mins, or until fish flakes easily. Meanwhile, melt butter in a saute pan, add the rest of ingredients. Let cook together for 5 mins. Once salmon is done, pour mixture over filets. I serve filet on top of brussels sprout rice. Elegant, easy and delicious!

