Plant Based Breakfast Burrito

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 15 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients

1 Block Extra-Firm Tofu

2 Sweet Peppers, sliced

1 cup of Black Beans, drained

1 cup of sliced mushrooms

½ cup of baby spinach

¼ t red pepper flakes

1 ½ Tbsp House Blend

½ t Turmeric

½ t Kosher salt

4 Tbsp Olive Oil

Vegan cheddar cheese

½ cup of plant based mayo (I used veganaise)

1 T hot sauce

Large Tortillas

Guacamole

Instructions

Add 2 tbsp oil to a large pan over medium heat. Add sliced peppers and cook for 4-6 minutes. Then add mushrooms and saute until both are softened. Add black beans and 1 tsp house seasoning and stir well. Cook another couple minutes and then remove from heat and set aside. Using the same pan, add 2 tbsp oil and crumble in the tofu. Season with house blend, salt & turmeric, cook about 5 minutes, stirring often. You can add a little water or oil if you want the tofu to have more moisture. To make it more like scrambled eggs you can use a potato masher to break up tofu. Mix hot sauce and veganaise

Chef Note: Assemble the burrito by spreading sauce on tortilla, then add spinach, the pepper mixture, tofu, and cheese onto the lower half of a tortilla. Fold the edges over and pull the bottom layer over the filling, gently pressing down. Roll upwards all the way to end. Enjoy!

