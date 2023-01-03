Plant Based Breakfast Burrito
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 15 mins
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 Block Extra-Firm Tofu
- 2 Sweet Peppers, sliced
- 1 cup of Black Beans, drained
- 1 cup of sliced mushrooms
- ½ cup of baby spinach
- ¼ t red pepper flakes
- 1 ½ Tbsp House Blend
- ½ t Turmeric
- ½ t Kosher salt
- 4 Tbsp Olive Oil
- Vegan cheddar cheese
- ½ cup of plant based mayo (I used veganaise)
- 1 T hot sauce
- Large Tortillas
- Guacamole
Instructions
- Add 2 tbsp oil to a large pan over medium heat. Add sliced peppers and cook for 4-6 minutes. Then add mushrooms and saute until both are softened.
- Add black beans and 1 tsp house seasoning and stir well. Cook another couple minutes and then remove from heat and set aside.
- Using the same pan, add 2 tbsp oil and crumble in the tofu.
- Season with house blend, salt & turmeric, cook about 5 minutes, stirring often. You can add a little water or oil if you want the tofu to have more moisture. To make it more like scrambled eggs you can use a potato masher to break up tofu.
- Mix hot sauce and veganaise
Chef Note: Assemble the burrito by spreading sauce on tortilla, then add spinach, the pepper mixture, tofu, and cheese onto the lower half of a tortilla. Fold the edges over and pull the bottom layer over the filling, gently pressing down. Roll upwards all the way to end. Enjoy!
