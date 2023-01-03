Plant Based Breakfast Burrito

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 15 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 Block Extra-Firm Tofu
  • 2 Sweet Peppers, sliced
  • 1 cup of Black Beans, drained
  • 1 cup of sliced mushrooms
  • ½ cup of baby spinach
  • ¼ t red pepper flakes
  • 1 ½  Tbsp House Blend
  • ½ t Turmeric
  • ½ t Kosher salt
  • 4 Tbsp Olive Oil
  • Vegan cheddar cheese
  • ½ cup of plant based mayo (I used veganaise)
  • 1 T hot sauce
  • Large Tortillas
  • Guacamole

Instructions

  1. Add 2 tbsp oil to a large pan over medium heat.  Add sliced peppers and cook for 4-6 minutes. Then add mushrooms and saute until both are softened.
  2. Add black beans and 1 tsp house seasoning and stir well. Cook another couple minutes and then remove from heat and set aside.
  3. Using the same pan, add 2 tbsp oil and crumble in the tofu.
  4. Season with house blend, salt & turmeric, cook about 5 minutes, stirring often. You can add a little water or oil if you want the tofu to have more moisture. To make it more like scrambled eggs you can use a potato masher to break up tofu.
  5. Mix hot sauce and veganaise

Chef Note: Assemble the burrito by spreading sauce on tortilla, then add spinach, the pepper mixture, tofu, and cheese onto the lower half of a tortilla. Fold the edges over and pull the bottom layer over the filling, gently pressing down. Roll upwards all the way to end. Enjoy!

