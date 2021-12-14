What’s Cooking: Poached Lemon Pepper Cod

Poached Lemon Pepper Cod

   Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 8-10 min

Serves: 4ppl

Ingredients:

  • (4) Cod filets
  • 1t house blend
  • 1t lemon pepper seasoning
  • 3T butter
  • 1T olive oil
  • 1 cup of half n half

Instructions:

  • Heat butter & olive oil in skillet until you see light ripples.
  • Place flesh side of cod down in skillet and sear for 1-2 min.
  • Flip the filets
  • Pour half n half into skillet.
  • Turn the heat to med/low and poach the filets until flaky. This should take about 6-8 mins.
  • Remove from skillet to plate and pour sauce over. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: I served the cod with my Sweet Potato & Apple Bake. Some steamed asparagus or roasted Brussels sprouts would be another great option.

