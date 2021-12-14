What’s Cooking: Poached Lemon Pepper Cod

Poached Lemon Pepper Cod
Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 8-10 min
Serves: 4ppl
Ingredients:
- (4) Cod filets
- 1t house blend
- 1t lemon pepper seasoning
- 3T butter
- 1T olive oil
- 1 cup of half n half
Instructions:
- Heat butter & olive oil in skillet until you see light ripples.
- Place flesh side of cod down in skillet and sear for 1-2 min.
- Flip the filets
- Pour half n half into skillet.
- Turn the heat to med/low and poach the filets until flaky. This should take about 6-8 mins.
- Remove from skillet to plate and pour sauce over. Enjoy!
Chef’s Note: I served the cod with my Sweet Potato & Apple Bake. Some steamed asparagus or roasted Brussels sprouts would be another great option.