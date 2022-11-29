Ponzu Ahi Tuna
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 15-20 mins (inactive); 1-2 mins (cook)
Serves: 4 ppl
Ingredients:
- 1/3 c soy sauce
- 1/4 c fresh lemon juice
- 2T fresh lime juice
- 2T rice wine vinegar
- 1 T brown sugar or more to taste
- 1/8 t cayenne pepper
- 1T olive oil
- 2 (8oz) ahi tuna steaks
- scallions for garnish
- toasted sesame seeds for garnish
Instructions:
- In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, lemon juice, lime juice, vinegar, brown sugar, and cayenne pepper. Divide sauce in half and reserve half the sauce for dipping.
- Coat the tuna steaks in remaining ponzu sauce and marinate for 15-20 mins.
- In a large skillet heat oil. Remove tuna steaks from marinade, wipe off excess, and add to skillet without moving. Sear 1 to 2 minutes per side.
- Transfer to cutting board and let rest 5 minutes. Slice into 1/4-inch slices and garnish with scallions and toasted sesame seeds. Serve with ponzu dipping sauce. Enjoy!
Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram @dinnerisservedbylisa