Ponzu Ahi Tuna

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 15-20 mins (inactive); 1-2 mins (cook)

Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 c soy sauce
  • 1/4 c fresh lemon juice 
  • 2T fresh lime juice 
  • 2T rice wine vinegar
  • 1 T brown sugar or more to taste
  • 1/8 t cayenne pepper
  • 1T olive oil
  • 2 (8oz) ahi tuna steaks
  • scallions for garnish
  • toasted sesame seeds for garnish

Instructions:

  • In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, lemon juice, lime juice, vinegar, brown sugar, and cayenne pepper. Divide sauce in half and reserve half the sauce for dipping.
  • Coat the tuna steaks in remaining ponzu sauce and marinate for 15-20 mins.
  • In a large skillet heat oil. Remove tuna steaks from marinade, wipe off excess, and add to skillet without moving. Sear 1 to 2 minutes per side.
  • Transfer to cutting board and let rest 5 minutes. Slice into 1/4-inch slices and garnish with scallions and toasted sesame seeds. Serve with ponzu dipping sauce. Enjoy!

