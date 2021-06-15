What’s Cooking: Prime Porterhouse Steak w/ Chimichurri Sauce

Prime Porterhouse Stea k w/ Chimichurri Sauce

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 10-12 mins

Serves: 1 hungry dad or 2 can share



Ingredients:

1inch think 1 lb Prime Porterhouse steak (I got mine from my local butcher Urbaniank Brothers)

1-1/2 teaspoons Montreal seasoning

Instructions:

Bring steak to room temp. Heat grill to med-high. Oil grates and put steak on. Cook for 4-5 mins then turn and cook for 4-5 more minutes for medium rare. Lessen time for rare or add more time for medium well. Let rest for 10 mins so juices don’t run out on the board. Drizzle with chimichurri sauce (recipe below) or your favorite compound butter and enjoy!

Green Sauce aka Chimichurri Sauce

1 cup loosely packaged flat or curly leaf parsley

½ cup fresh cilantro

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

2 garlic cloves

¼ of chopped jalapeno

3 T apple cider vinegar

Salt & pepper to taste

2/3-1/2 cup Extra virgin olive oil

Put all ingredients except olive oil into a blender. Start blender on low and stream in olive oil until you get a loose sauce. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt & pepper. Serve drizzled on or with steak.