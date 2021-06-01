What’s Cooking: Raspberry Chicken

What's Cooking
Posted: / Updated:

Raspberry Chicken

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg   

Cook Time: 15-18 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 boneless chicken breast approximately 5 oz each  
  • 1-3 tablespoon Buona Cucina Harissa Infused Oil
  • ½ cup chopped red onion or shallots
  • 1½ tsp Buona Cucina Za’atar seasoning 
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt and fresh ground pepper
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinned, boned chicken breast halves or cutlets
  • 1/3 cup seedless raspberry preserves
  • 3 tablespoons Balsamic Vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional for a bigger punch of heat)

Instructions:

  • Combine  za’atar, and 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper. 
  • Pound the chicken between 2 pieces of wax paper to even out the size, if necessary. Sprinkle the seasoning over chicken and set aside.
  • Chop onions or shallots and set aside. 
  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot.
  • Add chicken to skillet; sauté 4-5 minutes on each side until done. Do not overcook. Remove chicken from skillet; keep warm.
  • Reduce heat to medium, add onions and sauté 6-8 minutes until soft, picking up the bits from the pan.
  • Add the vinegar, preserves, remaining salt, and pepper, stirring constantly until the preserves melt and has slightly thickened, 5 minutes. Stir periodically so it does not burn. 
  • Return chicken to pan, turning to coat.
  • Cook 5 min longer spooning raspberry sauce over chicken until the sauce thickens and coats the chicken.
  • Adjust seasoning if necessary. Remove chicken to platter and spoon the glaze over the chicken. Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News

Events Calendar