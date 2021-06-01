What’s Cooking: Raspberry Chicken

Raspberry Chicken
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 15-18 mins
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 boneless chicken breast approximately 5 oz each
- 1-3 tablespoon Buona Cucina Harissa Infused Oil
- ½ cup chopped red onion or shallots
- 1½ tsp Buona Cucina Za’atar seasoning
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt and fresh ground pepper
- 4 (4-ounce) skinned, boned chicken breast halves or cutlets
- 1/3 cup seedless raspberry preserves
- 3 tablespoons Balsamic Vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional for a bigger punch of heat)
Instructions:
- Combine za’atar, and 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper.
- Pound the chicken between 2 pieces of wax paper to even out the size, if necessary. Sprinkle the seasoning over chicken and set aside.
- Chop onions or shallots and set aside.
- Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot.
- Add chicken to skillet; sauté 4-5 minutes on each side until done. Do not overcook. Remove chicken from skillet; keep warm.
- Reduce heat to medium, add onions and sauté 6-8 minutes until soft, picking up the bits from the pan.
- Add the vinegar, preserves, remaining salt, and pepper, stirring constantly until the preserves melt and has slightly thickened, 5 minutes. Stir periodically so it does not burn.
- Return chicken to pan, turning to coat.
- Cook 5 min longer spooning raspberry sauce over chicken until the sauce thickens and coats the chicken.
- Adjust seasoning if necessary. Remove chicken to platter and spoon the glaze over the chicken. Enjoy!