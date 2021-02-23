What’s Cooking: Ratatouille Spaghetti Squash

Ratatouille Spaghetti Squash 

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 20-25mins

Serves: 2 (main course) 4 (side dish) servings

Ingredients

1 small spaghetti squash

1-3 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 small eggplant, chopped

1 medium zucchini, chopped

2 teaspoons Chef’s house blend (kosher salt, cracked pepper, granulated garlic & onion)

(1) 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes, with liquid

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

Nice pinch of red pepper flakes(optional)

¼ cup shredded Parmesan Cheese(save a litle to sprinkle on top of dish)

Scallion for finishing

Instructions

  1.  Preheat oven to 450 F. Split the squash in half horizontally, and scoop out the seeds from the spaghetti squash.
  2. Place spaghetti squash on a sheet tray lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Drizzle with olive oil and season with ½ t of Chef blend and 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Place squash cut side down on tray and place on top rack of oven. Roast until golden and there’s a little give when you press on shell (about 20-25 minutes).
  3. Meanwhile, place onions, eggplant, and zucchini on another sheet tray and drizzle with 1T olive oil, 1T of Italian seasoning & red pepper flakes, if using. Put in oven and roast for 10-12 minutes until tender.
  4. Add tomatoes into a mixing bowl, then add the cooked vegetables to bowl.
  5. When squash is done roasting, gently loosen strings of squash with a fork (reserve empty shell).  Place “spaghetti” strands in bowl with veggies, add cheese, drizzle a little more olive oil and toss together. Stuff the shells with ratatouille mixture. Finish with a sprinkle of cheese,  and scallions. This works great as a side too, just serve up on a plate next to your protein of choice. A chicken cutlet would be wonderful. Enjoy!

