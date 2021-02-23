What’s Cooking: Ratatouille Spaghetti Squash

Ratatouille Spaghetti Squash
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 20-25mins
Serves: 2 (main course) 4 (side dish) servings
Ingredients
1 small spaghetti squash
1-3 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 medium onion, diced
1 small eggplant, chopped
1 medium zucchini, chopped
2 teaspoons Chef’s house blend (kosher salt, cracked pepper, granulated garlic & onion)
(1) 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes, with liquid
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
Nice pinch of red pepper flakes(optional)
¼ cup shredded Parmesan Cheese(save a litle to sprinkle on top of dish)
Scallion for finishing
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 450 F. Split the squash in half horizontally, and scoop out the seeds from the spaghetti squash.
- Place spaghetti squash on a sheet tray lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Drizzle with olive oil and season with ½ t of Chef blend and 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Place squash cut side down on tray and place on top rack of oven. Roast until golden and there’s a little give when you press on shell (about 20-25 minutes).
- Meanwhile, place onions, eggplant, and zucchini on another sheet tray and drizzle with 1T olive oil, 1T of Italian seasoning & red pepper flakes, if using. Put in oven and roast for 10-12 minutes until tender.
- Add tomatoes into a mixing bowl, then add the cooked vegetables to bowl.
- When squash is done roasting, gently loosen strings of squash with a fork (reserve empty shell). Place “spaghetti” strands in bowl with veggies, add cheese, drizzle a little more olive oil and toss together. Stuff the shells with ratatouille mixture. Finish with a sprinkle of cheese, and scallions. This works great as a side too, just serve up on a plate next to your protein of choice. A chicken cutlet would be wonderful. Enjoy!