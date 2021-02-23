What’s Cooking: Ratatouille Spaghetti Squash

Ratatouille Spaghetti Squash

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 20-25mins

Serves: 2 (main course) 4 (side dish) servings

Ingredients

1 small spaghetti squash

1-3 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 small eggplant, chopped

1 medium zucchini, chopped

2 teaspoons Chef’s house blend (kosher salt, cracked pepper, granulated garlic & onion)

(1) 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes, with liquid

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

Nice pinch of red pepper flakes(optional)

¼ cup shredded Parmesan Cheese(save a litle to sprinkle on top of dish)

Scallion for finishing

Instructions