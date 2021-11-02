What’s Cooking: Red, White & Blue Chili

What's Cooking
Red, White & Blue Chili
(Election Day Chili)

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: About 30 mins

Serves: 8 people

Ingredients:

3T Olive oil

1 large onion, diced

1 bell pepper, cubed

1T tomato paste

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

2(14.5oz each) Mexican diced tomatoes & juice

1 can(15oz) kidney beans

2cans(15oz) Cannellini beans(you could use great northern or even chickpea)

1T(hefty) Chili Powder

1/2t Kosher salt

1/2t Cracked pepper

1-2 cups Chicken broth 

1 T brown sugar(you may not need this, but if so it helps balance out strong tomato acidity)

2-3 cups Chicken, cooked and shredded

Blue Corn Chips( crunched on top and on the side for scooping)

Instructions:

  • Preheat olive oil in pot over medium heat. Add onions sauté for a minute or two.
  • Add bell pepper sauté for another minute or two. Add tomato paste and garlic. Cook for a minute
  • Then dump rest of ingredients except the chicken and corn chips into pot. Put a lid on
  • Simmer for 10-15mins. Then stir in the chicken, serve it up with blue corn chips and enjoy!

