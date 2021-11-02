What’s Cooking: Red, White & Blue Chili

Red, White & Blue Chili

(Election Day Chili)

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: About 30 mins

Serves: 8 people

Ingredients:

3T Olive oil

1 large onion, diced

1 bell pepper, cubed

1T tomato paste

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

2(14.5oz each) Mexican diced tomatoes & juice

1 can(15oz) kidney beans

2cans(15oz) Cannellini beans(you could use great northern or even chickpea)

1T(hefty) Chili Powder

1/2t Kosher salt

1/2t Cracked pepper

1-2 cups Chicken broth

1 T brown sugar(you may not need this, but if so it helps balance out strong tomato acidity)

2-3 cups Chicken, cooked and shredded

Blue Corn Chips( crunched on top and on the side for scooping)

Instructions: