What’s Cooking: Red, White & Blue Chili

Red, White & Blue Chili
(Election Day Chili)
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: About 30 mins
Serves: 8 people
Ingredients:
3T Olive oil
1 large onion, diced
1 bell pepper, cubed
1T tomato paste
2-3 garlic cloves, minced
2(14.5oz each) Mexican diced tomatoes & juice
1 can(15oz) kidney beans
2cans(15oz) Cannellini beans(you could use great northern or even chickpea)
1T(hefty) Chili Powder
1/2t Kosher salt
1/2t Cracked pepper
1-2 cups Chicken broth
1 T brown sugar(you may not need this, but if so it helps balance out strong tomato acidity)
2-3 cups Chicken, cooked and shredded
Blue Corn Chips( crunched on top and on the side for scooping)
Instructions:
- Preheat olive oil in pot over medium heat. Add onions sauté for a minute or two.
- Add bell pepper sauté for another minute or two. Add tomato paste and garlic. Cook for a minute
- Then dump rest of ingredients except the chicken and corn chips into pot. Put a lid on
- Simmer for 10-15mins. Then stir in the chicken, serve it up with blue corn chips and enjoy!