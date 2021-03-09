What’s Cooking: Reuben Soup

Reuben Soup

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 15 mins

Serves: 6 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 1 medium sweet onion, chopped
  • 1 celery stalk, finely chopped
  • 1-2 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  •  3 cups beef broth
  • 2 cups half-and-half
  • 1/4 cup Thousand Island dressing
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons horseradish mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 1/2 cup sauerkraut, rinsed and drained
  • 2 cups shredded swiss cheese
  • 1 pound thinly sliced corned beef from the deli, chopped
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • rye bread for serving

Instructions

  • Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat.
  • Add onion and celery and cook sauté about 5 minutes.
  • Add garlic and cook 1 minute.
  • Sprinkle flour on top. Stir and cook for 1 minute.
  • Gradually whisk in beef broth and bring to a simmer.
  • Stir in half-and-half, Thousand Island, horseradish mustard, caraway seeds, and cayenne pepper. Bring to a simmer for 5 minutes.
  • Turn heat to low and stir in sauerkraut,  swiss cheese, and corned beef. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  • Cut rye bread into chunks. Place on baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and in 400 degree oven until toasted. Serve soup with croutons.

