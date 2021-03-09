What’s Cooking: Reuben Soup

Reuben Soup
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 15 mins
Serves: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1 medium sweet onion, chopped
- 1 celery stalk, finely chopped
- 1-2 garlic clove, minced
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 3 cups beef broth
- 2 cups half-and-half
- 1/4 cup Thousand Island dressing
- 1 1/2 tablespoons horseradish mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 1/2 cup sauerkraut, rinsed and drained
- 2 cups shredded swiss cheese
- 1 pound thinly sliced corned beef from the deli, chopped
- salt and pepper to taste
- rye bread for serving
Instructions
- Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat.
- Add onion and celery and cook sauté about 5 minutes.
- Add garlic and cook 1 minute.
- Sprinkle flour on top. Stir and cook for 1 minute.
- Gradually whisk in beef broth and bring to a simmer.
- Stir in half-and-half, Thousand Island, horseradish mustard, caraway seeds, and cayenne pepper. Bring to a simmer for 5 minutes.
- Turn heat to low and stir in sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and corned beef. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Cut rye bread into chunks. Place on baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and in 400 degree oven until toasted. Serve soup with croutons.