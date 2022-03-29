Roasted Lemon Pepper Brussels Sprouts
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 20-25 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Brussels sprouts
- 3 tablespoon olive oil, divided
- ½ t of house seasoning
- ¼ t lemon pepper seasoning
- ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, or more to taste
- Zest and the juice of a lemon (about 2 teaspoons)
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 400-425 degrees.
- Trim the bottom 1/4 inch off each Brussels sprout, discarding the small woody stems. Cut into 1/3 if large or half if smaller, lengthwise.
- Combine Brussels sprouts, 1 T of olive oil, and house seasoning in a large bowl, toss to coat.
- Spread on a baking sheet. Roast in the oven until the insides are tender and the outer leaves are slightly browned, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl or plate.
- Combine the remaining olive oil, lemon pepper seasoning, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, and zest. Whisk to emulsify.
- Drizzle over sprouts. Enjoy!
