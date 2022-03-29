Roasted Lemon Pepper Brussels Sprouts

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg   

Cook Time: 20-25 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Brussels sprouts
  • 3 tablespoon olive oil, divided
  • ½ t of house seasoning
  • ¼ t lemon pepper seasoning
  • ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, or more to taste
  • Zest and the juice of a lemon (about 2 teaspoons)

Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 400-425 degrees.
  • Trim the bottom 1/4 inch off each Brussels sprout, discarding the small woody stems. Cut into 1/3 if large or half if smaller, lengthwise.
  • Combine Brussels sprouts, 1 T of olive oil, and house seasoning in a large bowl, toss to coat.
  • Spread on a baking sheet. Roast in the oven until the insides are tender and the outer leaves are slightly browned, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl or plate.
  • Combine the remaining olive oil, lemon pepper seasoning, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, and zest. Whisk to emulsify.
  • Drizzle over sprouts. Enjoy!

