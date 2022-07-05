Salmon Naan/Flat bread

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 15 mins  Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

  • 1lb salmon filets without skin
  • 1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes
  • 2 minced garlic cloves
  • 2 c of arugula, baby spinach mix
  • 1 small red onion, sliced
  • Olive oil
  • 1-2 scallions finely chopped
  • 1-2 t house seasoning (kosher salt, cracked pepper granulated onion & garlic), divided
  • 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • Feta, crumbled
  • Aged Balsamic vinegar, for drizzling

Instructions:

  • Heat air fryer to 400 degrees and oven to 425 degrees
  • In a small bowl toss ½ t of house seasoning with tomatoes, garlic, sliced onion and olive oil.
  • Season salmon with 1 t of house seasoning.
  • Place salmon on one side of fryer in single layer. Add tomato mixture & onions to other side (doesn’t matter if they are on top of each other)
  • Air fry salmon & tomatoes for 6-7 mins
  • In the meantime, lightly season the naan bread with remaining house seasoning and light drizzle of olive oil. Warm naan bread in oven until lightly crisp (optional step, but I like the texture contrast).
  • Remove naan bread from oven and spread a generous amount of yogurt on each piece.
  • Top with arugula/spinach mix
  • Spoon tomatoes & sliced onion mixture on top.
  • Break apart salmon fillets and arrange over each piece of naan bread. Top with crumbled feta. Finish with a nice drizzle of balsamic vinegar and the chopped scallions. Enjoy!

Chef’s note: Salmon and veggies can be cooked in a 425 degree conventional oven for 8-10 mins.

