Salmon Naan/Flat bread

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 15 mins Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

1lb salmon filets without skin

1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes

2 minced garlic cloves

2 c of arugula, baby spinach mix

1 small red onion, sliced

Olive oil

1-2 scallions finely chopped

1-2 t house seasoning (kosher salt, cracked pepper granulated onion & garlic), divided

1 cup Greek yogurt

Feta, crumbled

Aged Balsamic vinegar, for drizzling

Instructions:

Heat air fryer to 400 degrees and oven to 425 degrees

In a small bowl toss ½ t of house seasoning with tomatoes, garlic, sliced onion and olive oil.

Season salmon with 1 t of house seasoning.

Place salmon on one side of fryer in single layer. Add tomato mixture & onions to other side (doesn’t matter if they are on top of each other)

Air fry salmon & tomatoes for 6-7 mins

In the meantime, lightly season the naan bread with remaining house seasoning and light drizzle of olive oil. Warm naan bread in oven until lightly crisp (optional step, but I like the texture contrast).

Remove naan bread from oven and spread a generous amount of yogurt on each piece.

Top with arugula/spinach mix

Spoon tomatoes & sliced onion mixture on top.

Break apart salmon fillets and arrange over each piece of naan bread. Top with crumbled feta. Finish with a nice drizzle of balsamic vinegar and the chopped scallions. Enjoy!

Chef’s note: Salmon and veggies can be cooked in a 425 degree conventional oven for 8-10 mins.

