Salmon Naan/Flat bread
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 15 mins Serves: 4 ppl
Ingredients:
- 1lb salmon filets without skin
- 1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes
- 2 minced garlic cloves
- 2 c of arugula, baby spinach mix
- 1 small red onion, sliced
- Olive oil
- 1-2 scallions finely chopped
- 1-2 t house seasoning (kosher salt, cracked pepper granulated onion & garlic), divided
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- Feta, crumbled
- Aged Balsamic vinegar, for drizzling
Instructions:
- Heat air fryer to 400 degrees and oven to 425 degrees
- In a small bowl toss ½ t of house seasoning with tomatoes, garlic, sliced onion and olive oil.
- Season salmon with 1 t of house seasoning.
- Place salmon on one side of fryer in single layer. Add tomato mixture & onions to other side (doesn’t matter if they are on top of each other)
- Air fry salmon & tomatoes for 6-7 mins
- In the meantime, lightly season the naan bread with remaining house seasoning and light drizzle of olive oil. Warm naan bread in oven until lightly crisp (optional step, but I like the texture contrast).
- Remove naan bread from oven and spread a generous amount of yogurt on each piece.
- Top with arugula/spinach mix
- Spoon tomatoes & sliced onion mixture on top.
- Break apart salmon fillets and arrange over each piece of naan bread. Top with crumbled feta. Finish with a nice drizzle of balsamic vinegar and the chopped scallions. Enjoy!
Chef’s note: Salmon and veggies can be cooked in a 425 degree conventional oven for 8-10 mins.
