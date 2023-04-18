Salmon Philly Cheesesteak
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 15-20 mins
Serves: 4 ppl
Ingredients:
- 1-2 tablespoon Avocado Oil
- 1.5-2 lbs Wild Caught Salmon
- 2 tablespoon Cajun/Blackening Seasoning
- 1 Red Bell Pepper, sliced
- 1 Orange Bell Pepper, sliced (or use yellow or green peppers)
- 1 medium Onion, sliced
- 2 ozs Provolone Cheese, diced
- 1cup of almond milk, dairy milk or half and half
- Egg noodles, cooked, Steamed Rice ,or 3-4 Hoagie Rolls
Instructions:
- Pat salmon dry with a paper towel and season with Cajun/Blackening seasoning and set aside.
- Slice onion, red and green peppers lengthwise and set aside.
- In a medium pan on high heat, add cooking oil and saute veggies until translucent.1-2 minutes
- In the same pan, move veggies to perimeter and add salmon. Cook for 2-3 mins, then begin breaking salmon down into bite-sized pieces (similar to the technique used for preparing cheesesteaks) add milk of choice and blend all ingredients together.
- When salmon and veggies are cooked through, add provolone over whole dish. Wait 5mins. Then lift lid. Cheese should be melted. Serve on a hoagie, over noodles or rice and enjoy!
Chef’s Note: You can substitute and vegetables of your liking, just make sure they are cut generally tehe same size, so the cook at the same time. Enjoy