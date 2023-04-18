Salmon Philly Cheesesteak

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 15-20 mins

Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

1-2 tablespoon Avocado Oil

1.5-2 lbs Wild Caught Salmon

2 tablespoon Cajun/Blackening Seasoning

1 Red Bell Pepper, sliced

1 Orange Bell Pepper, sliced (or use yellow or green peppers)

1 medium Onion, sliced

2 ozs Provolone Cheese, diced

1cup of almond milk, dairy milk or half and half

Egg noodles, cooked, Steamed Rice ,or 3-4 Hoagie Rolls

Instructions:

Pat salmon dry with a paper towel and season with Cajun/Blackening seasoning and set aside. Slice onion, red and green peppers lengthwise and set aside. In a medium pan on high heat, add cooking oil and saute veggies until translucent.1-2 minutes In the same pan, move veggies to perimeter and add salmon. Cook for 2-3 mins, then begin breaking salmon down into bite-sized pieces (similar to the technique used for preparing cheesesteaks) add milk of choice and blend all ingredients together. When salmon and veggies are cooked through, add provolone over whole dish. Wait 5mins. Then lift lid. Cheese should be melted. Serve on a hoagie, over noodles or rice and enjoy!

Chef’s Note: You can substitute and vegetables of your liking, just make sure they are cut generally tehe same size, so the cook at the same time. Enjoy