Salmon & Potato Cakes
Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 10-15 mins
Serves: 4 ppl
Ingredients:
- 4t olive oil
- 1 cup cooked diced potato (mashable)
- 12oz canned salmon fillets, drained
- 1 egg
- 1/4t dried dill
- 2 green onion, chopped
- 2t lemon juice
- 1t dried oregano leaved
- 1/2t kosher salt
- ½ cup yogurt or sour cream
- 1t house seasoning (divided)
- 1T dill or sweet pickle
- 2t spicy brown mustard
- 2t chopped parley, for garnish
- Lemon slices, for serving
Instructions:
- Mash potatoes with fork, leaving chunky texture.
- Combine in medium mixing bowl mashed potatoes, salmon, egg, onion, parsley and seasonings.
- Heat oil in heavy bottom frypan over medium heat.
- Form 1/2 cup amount of mixture into round cakes.
- Place in skillet and cook until browned, then flip and brown other side, approx. 7 minutes.
- While cakes cook, mix all ingredients together for mustard tarter sauce.
- Serve cakes with a drizzle of mustard tarter sauce, lemon and parsley. Enjoy!
Follow & like Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram @Dinner is served