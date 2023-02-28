Salmon & Potato Cakes

   Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 10-15 mins

Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

  • 4t olive oil
  • 1 cup cooked diced potato (mashable)
  • 12oz canned salmon fillets, drained
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4t dried dill
  • 2 green onion, chopped
  • 2t lemon juice
  • 1t dried oregano leaved
  • 1/2t kosher salt
  • ½ cup yogurt or sour cream
  • 1t house seasoning (divided)
  • 1T dill or sweet pickle
  • 2t spicy brown mustard
  • 2t chopped parley, for garnish
  • Lemon slices, for serving

Instructions:

  • Mash potatoes with fork, leaving chunky texture.
  • Combine in medium mixing bowl mashed potatoes, salmon, egg, onion, parsley and seasonings.
  • Heat oil in heavy bottom frypan over medium heat.
  • Form 1/2 cup amount of mixture into round cakes.
  • Place in skillet and cook until browned, then flip and brown other side, approx. 7 minutes.
  • While cakes cook, mix all ingredients together for mustard tarter sauce.
  • Serve cakes with a drizzle of mustard tarter sauce, lemon and parsley. Enjoy!

