Seafood Ciabatta Pizza

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

 Cook Time: 15 mins

Serves: 4-6 ppl

Ingredients:

  • 1 loaf of ciabatta bread, sliced lengthwise
  • ½ cup of pesto (homemade or store bought)
  • 1/3 cup of alfredo sauce
  • 1 cup of spinach
  • ½ cup of cremini mushrooms, sliced
  • ½ cup of cherry tomatoes, halved
  • Diced red onion
  • ½ cup of parmesan cheese
  • 1/2lb of jumbo shrimp, sliced in half lengthwise
  • 1T Creole Seasoning
  • ½ claw crabmeat
  • ¼ t fresh cracked black pepper
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO)

Instructions:

  • Heat oven to 425 degrees
  • In a small bowl sauce pan, warm pesto and alfredo together. Then slather mixture on each ciabatta half.
  • Top bread with spinach, then sliced mushrooms, tomatoes and onion.
  • Take sliced shrimp, season with creole seasoning and place on top of the veggies to fill the slices.
  • Top with crab, more pesto dolloped on the slices and a sprinkle of black pepper and parmesan.
  • Place pizzas on sheet tray and bake until ingredients are bubbling. Approximately 15 mins
  • Finish with a nice drizzle of EVOO. Enjoy!

Chef’s note: You could use naan bread as a pizza base and switch out for your favorite ingredients.

