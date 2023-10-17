Seafood Ciabatta Pizza

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 15 mins

Serves: 4-6 ppl

Ingredients:

1 loaf of ciabatta bread, sliced lengthwise

½ cup of pesto (homemade or store bought)

1/3 cup of alfredo sauce

1 cup of spinach

½ cup of cremini mushrooms, sliced

½ cup of cherry tomatoes, halved

Diced red onion

½ cup of parmesan cheese

1/2lb of jumbo shrimp, sliced in half lengthwise

1T Creole Seasoning

½ claw crabmeat

¼ t fresh cracked black pepper

Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO)

Instructions:

Heat oven to 425 degrees

In a small bowl sauce pan, warm pesto and alfredo together. Then slather mixture on each ciabatta half.

Top bread with spinach, then sliced mushrooms, tomatoes and onion.

Take sliced shrimp, season with creole seasoning and place on top of the veggies to fill the slices.

Top with crab, more pesto dolloped on the slices and a sprinkle of black pepper and parmesan.

Place pizzas on sheet tray and bake until ingredients are bubbling. Approximately 15 mins

Finish with a nice drizzle of EVOO. Enjoy!

Chef’s note: You could use naan bread as a pizza base and switch out for your favorite ingredients.

