Seafood Ciabatta Pizza
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 15 mins
Serves: 4-6 ppl
Ingredients:
- 1 loaf of ciabatta bread, sliced lengthwise
- ½ cup of pesto (homemade or store bought)
- 1/3 cup of alfredo sauce
- 1 cup of spinach
- ½ cup of cremini mushrooms, sliced
- ½ cup of cherry tomatoes, halved
- Diced red onion
- ½ cup of parmesan cheese
- 1/2lb of jumbo shrimp, sliced in half lengthwise
- 1T Creole Seasoning
- ½ claw crabmeat
- ¼ t fresh cracked black pepper
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO)
Instructions:
- Heat oven to 425 degrees
- In a small bowl sauce pan, warm pesto and alfredo together. Then slather mixture on each ciabatta half.
- Top bread with spinach, then sliced mushrooms, tomatoes and onion.
- Take sliced shrimp, season with creole seasoning and place on top of the veggies to fill the slices.
- Top with crab, more pesto dolloped on the slices and a sprinkle of black pepper and parmesan.
- Place pizzas on sheet tray and bake until ingredients are bubbling. Approximately 15 mins
- Finish with a nice drizzle of EVOO. Enjoy!
Chef’s note: You could use naan bread as a pizza base and switch out for your favorite ingredients.
