What’s Cooking: Seared Ahi Tuna & Linguine

Seared Ahi Tuna & Linguine
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 5-6 mins
Serves: 2 ppl
Ingredients:
- 2 four to five oz center cut Ahi Tuna steaks
- 2 T garlic paste
- 2 T ginger paste
- 2 T Tamari or soy sauce
- 1/2lb of cooked linguine noodles
- Bag stir fry vegetable
- 1-1/2 t Chinese 5 spice
- Olive oil
- Chopped scallions or baby leeks and sesame seeds for finishing (optional)
Instructions:
- Mix garlic & ginger paste with tamari
- Brush steaks with mixture and let marinate for 5 mins
- Take stir fry veggies and sauté in skillet or wok with olive oil and Chinese five spice for about 5 mins. Vegetable should be crisp tender.
- Mix with cooked linguine and drizzle with some tamari. Set aside to wait for tuna
- Bring your stainless steel skillet, grill pan or cast iron (my preference) to a high heat.
- Drizzle steaks with a little EVOO and then place in pan. They should sizzle immediately.
- Cook on first side for approx. 2 mins. Then flip and cook for another 1-2 minutes.
- Remove and let rest for 1 min. Then thinly slice each steak and fan out on top of your linguine veg mix.
- Finish with chopped scallions and sesame seeds if desired. Enjoy!
Chef’s Note: Ahi tuna is a delicious protein packed seafood. Please don’t overcook!