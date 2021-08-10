What’s Cooking: Seared Ahi Tuna & Linguine

Seared Ahi Tuna & Linguine

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 5-6 mins

Serves: 2 ppl

Ingredients:

  • 2 four to five oz center cut Ahi Tuna steaks
  • 2 T garlic paste
  • 2 T ginger paste
  • 2 T Tamari or soy sauce
  • 1/2lb of cooked linguine noodles
  • Bag stir fry vegetable
  • 1-1/2 t Chinese 5 spice
  • Olive oil
  • Chopped scallions or baby leeks and sesame seeds for finishing (optional)

Instructions:

  • Mix garlic & ginger paste with tamari
  • Brush steaks with mixture and let marinate for 5 mins
  • Take stir fry veggies and sauté in skillet or wok with olive oil and Chinese five spice for about 5 mins. Vegetable should be crisp tender.
  • Mix with cooked linguine and drizzle with some tamari. Set aside to wait for tuna
  • Bring your stainless steel skillet, grill pan or cast iron (my preference) to a high heat.
  • Drizzle steaks with a little EVOO and then place in pan. They should sizzle immediately.
  • Cook on first side for approx. 2 mins. Then flip and cook for another 1-2 minutes.
  • Remove and let rest for 1 min. Then thinly slice each steak and fan out on top of your linguine veg mix.
  • Finish with chopped scallions and sesame seeds if desired. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: Ahi tuna is a delicious protein packed seafood. Please don’t overcook!

