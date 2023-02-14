Seared Lamb Loin Chops w/ Cajun butter sauce

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 20 mins

Serves: 2 servings

Ingredients:

4-5 bone-in lamb loin chops, about 1-inch thick

1/2 teaspoons kosher salt adjust as needed

1 teaspoon house seasoning

4-5 tablespoons salted butter

1t Cajun seasoning

½ sliced onion

2 cloves garlic minced

1t chopped dried rosemary

1-1/2t dried thyme

½ cup chicken broth

Instructions:

Let the lamb chops sit at room temperature for 20 minutes. Pat dry and season the lamb chops with salt and house seasoning on both sides. Heat a large cast iron skillet until very hot. Carefully place the lamb chops in the pan, leaving a little space between them. Cook for 3-4 minutes until seared on the bottom side, then flip and cook another 2-3 minutes on the other side to sear. Remove chops to a plate. Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the butter, onion, garlic, Cajun seasoning, rosemary, thyme and broth. Let simmer for a minute and then add chops back into skillet. Spoon sauce over the lamb chops while continuing to cook for about 3-4 more minutes for medium-rare. Approximately 125-130 degrees internally. Add more time is you prefer more degree of doneness. Remove the lamb chops from the heat, cover with a piece of foil, then let the meat rest for 10 minutes before serving. Enjoy!

Chef note: The classic side is mashed potatoes. I chose to serve mine with quinoa & collards. Which are a few of my favorites things.

