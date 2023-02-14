Seared Lamb Loin Chops w/ Cajun butter sauce
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 20 mins
Serves: 2 servings
Ingredients:
- 4-5 bone-in lamb loin chops, about 1-inch thick
- 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt adjust as needed
- 1 teaspoon house seasoning
- 4-5 tablespoons salted butter
- 1t Cajun seasoning
- ½ sliced onion
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1t chopped dried rosemary
- 1-1/2t dried thyme
- ½ cup chicken broth
Instructions:
- Let the lamb chops sit at room temperature for 20 minutes. Pat dry and season the lamb chops with salt and house seasoning on both sides.
- Heat a large cast iron skillet until very hot. Carefully place the lamb chops in the pan, leaving a little space between them.
- Cook for 3-4 minutes until seared on the bottom side, then flip and cook another 2-3 minutes on the other side to sear. Remove chops to a plate.
- Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the butter, onion, garlic, Cajun seasoning, rosemary, thyme and broth. Let simmer for a minute and then add chops back into skillet. Spoon sauce over the lamb chops while continuing to cook for about 3-4 more minutes for medium-rare. Approximately 125-130 degrees internally. Add more time is you prefer more degree of doneness.
- Remove the lamb chops from the heat, cover with a piece of foil, then let the meat rest for 10 minutes before serving. Enjoy!
Chef note: The classic side is mashed potatoes. I chose to serve mine with quinoa & collards. Which are a few of my favorites things.
Follow and like Chef Lisa at Dinner Is Served on Facebook & Instagram