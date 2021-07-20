What’s Cooking: Sheet Tray Salmon

Sheet Tray Salmon
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 15-20 mins
Serves: 2 ppl
Ingredients:
- (2) 6-8 oz salmon filets
- 1 medium potato, sliced
- 1/2 lb of brussels sprouts, cut in halve
- ½ medium red onion, sliced
- ¼ t Italian seasoning
- salt & pepper
- olive oil
- pinch of red pepper flakes
- Agave, for finishing
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425-450 degrees
- Spray sheet tray with cooking spray or olive oil
- Spread potatoes, onions and brussel sprouts on tray. Season with salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, drizzle with olive oil, and cook in oven for 8-10 minutes
- Move vegetables to make room for salmon filets and cook for another 8-10 minutes, or until salmon registers 135 degrees.
- Finish Salmon with a pinch of red pepper flakes and drizzle of agave and drizzle vegetables with extra virgin olive oil.
Chef’s Note: You can substitute vegetables of your liking, just make sure they are cut generally the same size, so they cook at the same time. Enjoy!