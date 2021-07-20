What’s Cooking: Sheet Tray Salmon

Sheet Tray Salmon

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 15-20 mins

Serves: 2 ppl

Ingredients:

(2) 6-8 oz salmon filets

1 medium potato, sliced

1/2 lb of brussels sprouts, cut in halve

½ medium red onion, sliced

¼ t Italian seasoning

salt & pepper

olive oil

pinch of red pepper flakes

Agave, for finishing

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425-450 degrees

Spray sheet tray with cooking spray or olive oil

Spread potatoes, onions and brussel sprouts on tray. Season with salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, drizzle with olive oil, and cook in oven for 8-10 minutes

Move vegetables to make room for salmon filets and cook for another 8-10 minutes, or until salmon registers 135 degrees.

Finish Salmon with a pinch of red pepper flakes and drizzle of agave and drizzle vegetables with extra virgin olive oil.

Chef’s Note: You can substitute vegetables of your liking, just make sure they are cut generally the same size, so they cook at the same time. Enjoy!