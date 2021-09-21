What’s Cooking: Shrimp Po’ Boy Sliders

A Tale of 2 Po’ Boys!

Shrimp Po’ Boy Sliders

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 15 mins

Serves: About 12 sliders

Ingredients:

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup of cornmeal

1 cup of cornstarch

1cup of grated parmesan cheese

2lbs of large shrimp, peeled & deveined. I used Argentine red shrimp, but any nice raw shrimp will work just fine.

Vegetable oil for frying

Salt, Pepper & Cayenne

Romaine, shredded

Cherry tomatoes, halved or sliced in thirds if larger.

Spicy Remoulade (recipe below)

12 Slider Rolls, lightly toasted

Instructions:

Beat eggs in a bowl or dish.

Mix the cornmeal, cornstarch & parm with pepper and cayenne into another dish.

Dip shrimp into egg, then dredge in cornmeal mixture. Lightly shake off excess coating and set on a plate or tray

Heat vegetable oil (about 2inches) in a heavy bottom pan to 350-360 degrees.

Add shrimp and fry until GBD (golden, brown & delicious)! About a total of 4-5 mins. Transfer to a paper towel or pan with rack to drain and season with salt, pepper and pinch of cayenne.

Assemble the sandwiches on the mini rolls with lettuce, Remoulade and tomatoes. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: You can simply put mayo on these cuties and they will be great, but if you want to elevate the flavor….Try my quick Spicy Remoulade:1/4 c each of mayo, Dijon mustard & scallions, ½ cup of roasted red peppers 2T each of parsley, tabasco and agave (or honey) and juice of a lemon. Pulse everything in a food processor. Adjust seasoning to taste with a little salt and there you go.