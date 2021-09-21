What’s Cooking: Shrimp Po’ Boy Sliders

A Tale of 2 Po’ Boys!
Shrimp Po’ Boy Sliders
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 15 mins
Serves: About 12 sliders
Ingredients:
3 eggs, beaten
1 cup of cornmeal
1 cup of cornstarch
1cup of grated parmesan cheese
2lbs of large shrimp, peeled & deveined. I used Argentine red shrimp, but any nice raw shrimp will work just fine.
Vegetable oil for frying
Salt, Pepper & Cayenne
Romaine, shredded
Cherry tomatoes, halved or sliced in thirds if larger.
Spicy Remoulade (recipe below)
12 Slider Rolls, lightly toasted
Instructions:
- Beat eggs in a bowl or dish.
- Mix the cornmeal, cornstarch & parm with pepper and cayenne into another dish.
- Dip shrimp into egg, then dredge in cornmeal mixture. Lightly shake off excess coating and set on a plate or tray
- Heat vegetable oil (about 2inches) in a heavy bottom pan to 350-360 degrees.
- Add shrimp and fry until GBD (golden, brown & delicious)! About a total of 4-5 mins. Transfer to a paper towel or pan with rack to drain and season with salt, pepper and pinch of cayenne.
- Assemble the sandwiches on the mini rolls with lettuce, Remoulade and tomatoes. Enjoy!
Chef’s Note: You can simply put mayo on these cuties and they will be great, but if you want to elevate the flavor….Try my quick Spicy Remoulade:1/4 c each of mayo, Dijon mustard & scallions, ½ cup of roasted red peppers 2T each of parsley, tabasco and agave (or honey) and juice of a lemon. Pulse everything in a food processor. Adjust seasoning to taste with a little salt and there you go.