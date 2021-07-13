What’s Cooking: Simple Onion Gravy

Simple Onion Gravy

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 5 mins

Serves: Approx. 1 cup of gravy

Ingredients:

3-4 T of butter, oil or preferably drippings left over from your pan fried meat of choice (pork chop, chicken, beef, etc.)

3-4 T of all purpose flour or gluten free flour

½ medium onion chopped

1 teaspoon of house seasoning (kosher salt, cracked black pepper, granulated garlic & onion) or to taste

pinch of crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

1-1/2 cups of water or boxed broth of choice

Splash of heavy cream, half & half, or milk (optional)

Instructions:

Heat drippings or oil in heavy bottom pan

Add onion and sauté until translucent. About 1-2 minutes.

Stir in flour and let sauté for at least a minute or longer if you want a darker gravy. The darker you get your flour mixture before adding the liquid, the darker your gravy.

Slowly add your liquid and make sure to keep whisking so you don’t get lumps.

Season to taste and add pinch of red pepper flakes if using

Bring to a boil, then turn down heat and let simmer until to your desired consistency.

If too think, add a little more water. Adjust seasoning if needed

For an extra touch of creaminess add a splash or two of heavy cream, milk or half and half

Chef’s Note: Gravy will thicken as it cools. You can always bring it back by warming slowly and adding a little more water or broth to get your desired consistency.