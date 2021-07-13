What’s Cooking: Simple Onion Gravy

What's Cooking
Posted: / Updated:

Simple Onion Gravy

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 5 mins

Serves: Approx. 1 cup of gravy

Ingredients:

  • 3-4 T of butter, oil or preferably drippings left over from your pan fried meat of choice (pork chop, chicken, beef, etc.)
  • 3-4 T of all purpose flour or gluten free flour
  • ½ medium onion chopped
  • 1 teaspoon of house seasoning (kosher salt, cracked black pepper, granulated garlic & onion) or to taste
  • pinch of crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
  • 1-1/2 cups of water or boxed broth of choice
  • Splash of heavy cream, half & half, or milk (optional)

Instructions:

  • Heat drippings or oil in heavy bottom pan
  • Add onion and sauté until translucent. About 1-2 minutes.
  • Stir in flour and let sauté for at least a minute or longer if you want a darker gravy. The darker you get your flour mixture before adding the liquid, the darker your gravy.
  • Slowly add your liquid and make sure to keep whisking so you don’t get lumps.
  • Season to taste and add pinch of red pepper flakes if using
  • Bring to a boil, then turn down heat and let simmer until to your desired consistency.
  • If too think, add a little more water. Adjust seasoning if needed
  • For an extra touch of creaminess add a splash or two of heavy cream, milk or half and half

Chef’s Note: Gravy will thicken as it cools. You can always bring it back by warming slowly and adding a little more water or broth to get your desired consistency.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News