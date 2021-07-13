What’s Cooking: Simple Onion Gravy

Simple Onion Gravy
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 5 mins
Serves: Approx. 1 cup of gravy
Ingredients:
- 3-4 T of butter, oil or preferably drippings left over from your pan fried meat of choice (pork chop, chicken, beef, etc.)
- 3-4 T of all purpose flour or gluten free flour
- ½ medium onion chopped
- 1 teaspoon of house seasoning (kosher salt, cracked black pepper, granulated garlic & onion) or to taste
- pinch of crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
- 1-1/2 cups of water or boxed broth of choice
- Splash of heavy cream, half & half, or milk (optional)
Instructions:
- Heat drippings or oil in heavy bottom pan
- Add onion and sauté until translucent. About 1-2 minutes.
- Stir in flour and let sauté for at least a minute or longer if you want a darker gravy. The darker you get your flour mixture before adding the liquid, the darker your gravy.
- Slowly add your liquid and make sure to keep whisking so you don’t get lumps.
- Season to taste and add pinch of red pepper flakes if using
- Bring to a boil, then turn down heat and let simmer until to your desired consistency.
- If too think, add a little more water. Adjust seasoning if needed
- For an extra touch of creaminess add a splash or two of heavy cream, milk or half and half
Chef’s Note: Gravy will thicken as it cools. You can always bring it back by warming slowly and adding a little more water or broth to get your desired consistency.