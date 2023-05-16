Slow Roasted Pulled Pork w/Kicking Coleslaw

Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 6-7hrs

Serves: 10-15 servings

Ingredients

12-14lb bone-in pork shoulder (butt)

1 cup of your favorite BBQ seasoning (I like mine with a little heat and sweet)

1 cup of chicken broth

Shredded cabbage (the cabbage in a sack is a great convenience product)

½ c olive oil or vegetable oil

1t house seasoning (garlic, onion & black pepper)

½ c of grated Vidalia onion

½ t turmeric

½ t curry

1t cayenne pepper

1t chopped chives

Instructions

Heat to 275 degrees. Rub seasoning all over pork butt. Get butt into a heavy bottomed baking pan. Add the broth. Then cover pan tightly with foil and let cook for several hours or until tender. Approximately 6-7hrs.

Add cabbage to a bowl. Take the rest of the ingredients and blend in a blender or food processor. Pour the dressing a little at a time over the cabbage. Mix with hands to check your cabbage to dressing ratio. You can always add more dressing, but you can’t take out. Finish with fresh chives if you like.

Chef’s note: You will have some amazing juice that rendered from the pork butt while it was baking. I love to skim the fat of then use this sauce to make my BBQ sauce that I serve with the pork. Sooooo yummy!!