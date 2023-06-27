Smoky Pinto Bean Burger

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 15-25 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients:

(1) 15oz can pinto beans, drained, rinsed, patted dry*(see note)

1/2 cup crushed tortilla chips

Handful of fresh cilantro

2 T chopped onions

2 T flour

1 t house seasoning

1t smoky paprika

1 t cumin

¼ t salt

2-3 T of avocado oil

Instructions:

Drain and rinse the pinto beans, then spread them onto the paper towels and pat to dry.

Add the tortilla chips, pinto beans, onions, and cilantro to a food processor and pulse 3-4 times.

Add the flour, house seasoning, cumin, and salt to the processor and pulse 5-6 times until combined.

The mixture might look dry, but it will hold together when packed.

Shape the mixture into 4 large patties.

Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat.

Add the burgers and cook for 4-5 minutes on each side.

From this point top with your favorite accompaniments. (I chose lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion & bbq sauce. I serve with sweet potato fries) Enjoy!

*Chef’s Note: If you make pinto beans from scratch, this is a great recipe to repurpose leftover beans, remember to drain juice and use caution with salt. You may not need the additional salt.

Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram @DinnerIsServedByLisa