Smoky Pinto Bean Burger
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 15-25 mins
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients:
- (1) 15oz can pinto beans, drained, rinsed, patted dry*(see note)
- 1/2 cup crushed tortilla chips
- Handful of fresh cilantro
- 2 T chopped onions
- 2 T flour
- 1 t house seasoning
- 1t smoky paprika
- 1 t cumin
- ¼ t salt
- 2-3 T of avocado oil
Instructions:
- Drain and rinse the pinto beans, then spread them onto the paper towels and pat to dry.
- Add the tortilla chips, pinto beans, onions, and cilantro to a food processor and pulse 3-4 times.
- Add the flour, house seasoning, cumin, and salt to the processor and pulse 5-6 times until combined.
- The mixture might look dry, but it will hold together when packed.
- Shape the mixture into 4 large patties.
- Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat.
- Add the burgers and cook for 4-5 minutes on each side.
- From this point top with your favorite accompaniments. (I chose lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion & bbq sauce. I serve with sweet potato fries) Enjoy!
*Chef’s Note: If you make pinto beans from scratch, this is a great recipe to repurpose leftover beans, remember to drain juice and use caution with salt. You may not need the additional salt.
