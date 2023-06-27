Smoky Pinto Bean Burger

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 15-25 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • (1) 15oz can pinto beans, drained, rinsed, patted dry*(see note)
  • 1/2 cup crushed tortilla chips
  • Handful of fresh cilantro
  • 2 T chopped onions
  • 2 T flour
  • 1 t house seasoning
  • 1t smoky paprika
  • 1 t cumin
  • ¼ t salt
  • 2-3 T of avocado oil

Instructions:

  • Drain and rinse the pinto beans, then spread them onto the paper towels and pat to dry.
  • Add the tortilla chips, pinto beans, onions, and cilantro to a food processor and pulse 3-4 times.
  • Add the flour, house seasoning, cumin, and salt to the processor and pulse 5-6 times until combined.
  • The mixture might look dry, but it will hold together when packed.
  • Shape the mixture into 4 large patties.
  • Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat.
  • Add the burgers and cook for 4-5 minutes on each side.
  • From this point top with your favorite accompaniments. (I chose lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion & bbq sauce. I serve with sweet potato fries) Enjoy!

*Chef’s Note: If you make pinto beans from scratch, this is a great recipe to repurpose leftover beans, remember to drain juice and use caution with salt. You may not need the additional salt.

Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram @DinnerIsServedByLisa