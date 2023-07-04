Southern Cowboy Caviar and BBQ Rub

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 10 mins

Serves: 8-12 servings

Southern Cowboy Caviar Ingredients

  • 1-1/2 c of Black-eyed peas, drained. Canned or cooked dried (1-1/2 cups)
  • 1 can black beans, unsalted & drained
  • 3 ears of sweet corn, grilled and kernals cut off cob (yes you can use canned)
  • ½ of a red onion
  • 1 of each – yellow & red peppers – finely chopped
  • 1 jalapeño, finely chopped
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • ½ teaspoon turbinado sugar
  • ½ cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 cup of extra virgin olive oil

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Be generous with the olive oil. This dish is great cold or room temperature and gets better as it sits. Great side for meat eaters and freers. EnjoyJ

BBQ Rub

*Video to prep BBQ Rub below*

  • 3 Tablespoons sweet paprika 
  • 3 Tablespoons cracked black pepper
  • 3 Tablespoons kosher salt
  • 3 Tablespoons smoky paprika
  • 2 Tablespoons garlic powder
  • 2 Tablespoons onion powder
  • 2 teaspoons dried thyme
  • 1 Tablespoon dried mustard 
  • 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
  • ½ cup turbinado brown sugar

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. This rub is awesome on chicken, burgers, veggies and more. Store leftovers in an airtight container in a dry place.

Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram @DinnerIsServedByLisa