Southern Cowboy Caviar and BBQ Rub
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 10 mins
Serves: 8-12 servings
Southern Cowboy Caviar Ingredients
- 1-1/2 c of Black-eyed peas, drained. Canned or cooked dried (1-1/2 cups)
- 1 can black beans, unsalted & drained
- 3 ears of sweet corn, grilled and kernals cut off cob (yes you can use canned)
- ½ of a red onion
- 1 of each – yellow & red peppers – finely chopped
- 1 jalapeño, finely chopped
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon turbinado sugar
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 cup of extra virgin olive oil
Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Be generous with the olive oil. This dish is great cold or room temperature and gets better as it sits. Great side for meat eaters and freers. EnjoyJ
BBQ Rub
*Video to prep BBQ Rub below*
- 3 Tablespoons sweet paprika
- 3 Tablespoons cracked black pepper
- 3 Tablespoons kosher salt
- 3 Tablespoons smoky paprika
- 2 Tablespoons garlic powder
- 2 Tablespoons onion powder
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 1 Tablespoon dried mustard
- 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
- ½ cup turbinado brown sugar
Mix all ingredients in a bowl. This rub is awesome on chicken, burgers, veggies and more. Store leftovers in an airtight container in a dry place.
