Southern Cowboy Caviar and BBQ Rub

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 10 mins

Serves: 8-12 servings

Southern Cowboy Caviar Ingredients

1-1/2 c of Black-eyed peas, drained. Canned or cooked dried (1-1/2 cups)

1 can black beans, unsalted & drained

3 ears of sweet corn, grilled and kernals cut off cob (yes you can use canned)

½ of a red onion

1 of each – yellow & red peppers – finely chopped

1 jalapeño, finely chopped

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon turbinado sugar

½ cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup of extra virgin olive oil

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Be generous with the olive oil. This dish is great cold or room temperature and gets better as it sits. Great side for meat eaters and freers. EnjoyJ

BBQ Rub

*Video to prep BBQ Rub below*

3 Tablespoons sweet paprika

3 Tablespoons cracked black pepper

3 Tablespoons kosher salt

3 Tablespoons smoky paprika

2 Tablespoons garlic powder

2 Tablespoons onion powder

2 teaspoons dried thyme

1 Tablespoon dried mustard

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

½ cup turbinado brown sugar

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. This rub is awesome on chicken, burgers, veggies and more. Store leftovers in an airtight container in a dry place.

