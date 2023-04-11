Southern Potato Salad & Tuna Melt (Great uses for your leftover Easter egg hunt eggs!)
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 20 mins
Serves: 4 ppl
Ingredients:
Tuna Melt
- (1) can of albacore white tuna.
- ½ t Chef’s house blend (black pepper, granulated garlic & onion)
- Pinch of kosher salt
- 1/4c mayo
- 1 or 2 hard boiled eggs, diced
- 8 slices of thick sliced bread
- Slices of American cheese (I allow 2 slices per melt)
- Butter of oil
Potato Salad
- 4-5 potatoes, boiled with or without skin, then cubed. I like Yukon golds, but use your favorite
- 1 teaspoons Chef’s house blend
- 3-4 hard boiled eggs, chopped
- 1/4c chopped baby gherkins (or sweet relish)
- 1T yellow mustard
- 2/3c mayonnaise
- 1/8 t dried or fresh dill (optional)
- Paprika, to sprinkle as a garnish
Instructions:
- For tuna, mix all ingredients except cheese and bread in a bowl. Lay 4 slices of bread down, add 1 slice of cheese on each, then divide tuna on top of each slice of cheese. Put a slice of cheese on top of tuna then top with slice of bread. Heat skillet until butter/oil is heated. Add sandwiches, toast, then flip and toast other side.
- For potato salad, mix all ingredients until well blended. Sprinkle with paprika and chill salad in fridge.
