What’s Cooking: Southwestern Strip Steak

Southwestern Strip Steak

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 10 mins -12 mins

Serves: 4ppl

Ingredients:

4 strip steaks

1-1/2 teaspoons house seasoning

1 tbsp. Taco seasoning (I prefer the kind with minimal if any salt, and chunks of dried peppers, onions, chilies, & oregano)

Instructions:

Bring steak to room temp. Heat cast iron grill pan to med-high. Cook for 2-3 mins then rotate steak and cook 2-3 more minutes to get those nice cross patch markings. Flip steak over and cook for 2-3 mins, rotate on this side and cook for 2-3 mins more for medium rare. Lessen cook time for rare or add more time cook time for medium well.

Let the steaks rest for 5-10 mins so juices don’t run out on the board. Serving suggestion with smashed gold skin potatoes and charred asparagus & tomatoes. Enjoy!

Chef Note: If you can’t find the chunky taco seasoning, just substitute with a mixture dried chili powder, cumin, coriander & oregano.