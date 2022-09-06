Spanish Shrimp Saute

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: Less than 10 min.

Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

  • 1lb jumbo shrimp (peeled, deveined, tails removed)
  • 16 fresh or frozen medium shrimp (8 ounces)
  • 1 Tbsp flour
  • 2 t smoky paprika
  • ½ t kosher salt
  • ¼ tsp fresh cracked black pepper
  • pinch cayenne pepper
  • 4 Tbsp butter
  • 6 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1-1/2 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine
  • 1 T lime juice (fresh is best)
  • Parsley, chopped fine
  • Chives, chopped fine
  • Cooked rice, seasoned with sazon (Spanish all purpose seasoning), optional

Instructions:

  • Peel and de-vein the shrimp, leave the tails intact if you like
  • Rinse shrimp; pat dry with paper towels. Set aside
  • In a large resealable plastic bag combine the flour, paprika, ¼ tsp of the sea salt, black pepper, & cayenne pepper.
  • Seal bag; shake to combine before adding the shrimp
  • Seal and shake bag until the shrimp are coated. Set aside.
  • Melt 1 Tbsp butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
  • Add garlic and the remaining ¼ tsp sea salt; cook and stir for 30 seconds.
  • Add shrimp to the pan in an even layer; cook for 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, broth, vermouth, and lemon juice; cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until shrimp are opaque, stirring occasionally.
  • Remove from heat; stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon butter, the parsley, and chives.
  • Serve in shallow bowls with hot cooked rice of choice. Enjoy!

Chef’s note: This dish is delicious served with pasta or brown rice as well.

Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram at Dinner Is Served By Lisa