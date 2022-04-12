Spring Medley & Deviled Eggs (Easter Plate Sides)
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: Medley 10-12 mins / Deviled eggs 20 mins
Serves: 4-6 ppl
Ingredients:
- 2-3 tablespoon of extra olive oil
- 1lb of asparagus, trimmed and cut in about 1 inch pieces on the bias
- 1lb fresh green beans, cut in about 1 inch pieces
- 1-2 t house seasoning (kosher salt, cracked black pepper, granulated garlic & onion)
- 1/3 cup of water or chicken stock for even more flavor
- Red pepper flakes, pinch (optional)
- 4-6 deviled eggs
- 1T mustard
- 2-3 T mayo
- 1-2 baby gherkins, finely chopped + 1-2 splashes of juice in jar
- ¼ t dried dill
- Salt & pepper to taste. Paprika for sprinkling (optional)
Instructions:
Medley
- Heat olive oil in skillet
- Add next 3 ingredients and sauté for 2-3 mins
- Add water/broth, cover, turn heat to low and cook 5-10 minutes until crisp tender
- Finish with red pepper flakes (if using)
Deviled eggs
- Bring approximately 2qts. (enough to cover eggs) of water to a boil in saucepan
- Turn heat to med/high and gently add eggs into pan
- Cook for 6 mins. Turn burner off. Cover pan and let eggs sit for 8 mins
- Drain water. Gently shake eggs in pan to crack shells
- Run cold water over the eggs until cool enough to handle
- Peel, then cut eggs in ½ lengthwise and remove yolks to a bowl
- Mash the yolks with a fork and add the rest of ingredients
- Mix. Adjust seasoning if needed then take a spoon or piping bag and fill each egg
- Sprinkle each egg with a little paprika
