Spring Medley & Deviled Eggs (Easter Plate Sides)

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: Medley 10-12 mins / Deviled eggs 20 mins

Serves: 4-6 ppl

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoon of extra olive oil

1lb of asparagus, trimmed and cut in about 1 inch pieces on the bias

1lb fresh green beans, cut in about 1 inch pieces

1-2 t house seasoning (kosher salt, cracked black pepper, granulated garlic & onion)

1/3 cup of water or chicken stock for even more flavor

Red pepper flakes, pinch (optional)

4-6 deviled eggs

1T mustard

2-3 T mayo

1-2 baby gherkins, finely chopped + 1-2 splashes of juice in jar

¼ t dried dill

Salt & pepper to taste. Paprika for sprinkling (optional)

Instructions:

Medley

Heat olive oil in skillet

Add next 3 ingredients and sauté for 2-3 mins

Add water/broth, cover, turn heat to low and cook 5-10 minutes until crisp tender

Finish with red pepper flakes (if using)

Deviled eggs

Bring approximately 2qts. (enough to cover eggs) of water to a boil in saucepan

Turn heat to med/high and gently add eggs into pan

Cook for 6 mins. Turn burner off. Cover pan and let eggs sit for 8 mins

Drain water. Gently shake eggs in pan to crack shells

Run cold water over the eggs until cool enough to handle

Peel, then cut eggs in ½ lengthwise and remove yolks to a bowl

Mash the yolks with a fork and add the rest of ingredients

Mix. Adjust seasoning if needed then take a spoon or piping bag and fill each egg

Sprinkle each egg with a little paprika

