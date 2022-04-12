Spring Medley & Deviled Eggs (Easter Plate Sides)

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: Medley 10-12 mins / Deviled eggs 20 mins

Serves: 4-6 ppl

Ingredients:

  • 2-3 tablespoon of extra olive oil
  • 1lb of asparagus, trimmed and cut in about 1 inch pieces on the bias
  • 1lb fresh green beans, cut in about 1 inch pieces
  • 1-2 t house seasoning (kosher salt, cracked black pepper, granulated garlic & onion)
  • 1/3 cup of water or chicken stock for even more flavor
  • Red pepper flakes, pinch (optional)
  • 4-6 deviled eggs
  • 1T mustard
  • 2-3 T mayo
  • 1-2 baby gherkins, finely chopped + 1-2 splashes of juice in jar
  • ¼ t dried dill
  • Salt & pepper to taste. Paprika for sprinkling (optional)

Instructions:

Medley

  • Heat olive oil in skillet
  • Add next 3 ingredients and sauté for 2-3 mins
  • Add water/broth, cover, turn heat to low and cook 5-10 minutes until crisp tender
  • Finish with red pepper flakes (if using)

Deviled eggs

  • Bring approximately 2qts. (enough to cover eggs) of water to a boil in saucepan
  • Turn heat to med/high and gently add eggs into pan
  • Cook for 6 mins. Turn burner off. Cover pan and let eggs sit for 8 mins
  • Drain water. Gently shake eggs in pan to crack shells
  • Run cold water over the eggs until cool enough to handle
  • Peel, then cut eggs in ½ lengthwise and remove yolks to a bowl
  • Mash the yolks with a fork and add the rest of ingredients
  • Mix. Adjust seasoning if needed then take a spoon or piping bag and fill each egg
  • Sprinkle each egg with a little paprika

*Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook and Instagram at Dinner Is Served By Lisa