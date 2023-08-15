Steakhouse Chicken

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 15-20 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 boneless chicken breast (about 7-8oz)
  • Honey mustard or mix mustard, honey, mayo together
  • 8 slices of bacon, cooked
  • ½ cup of mushrooms, sliced
  • 8 slices of Colby jack cheese
  • 1 T steak seasoning (onion, garlic, pepper, coriander, cayenne, kosher salt)
  • 1 t smoky paprika
  • 3 teaspoons fresh parsley, chopped

Instructions:

  • Pound breast filet so that they are even. Season chicken breast with steak seasoning, then brush with honey mustard mix. Land on a foiled and sprayed sheet tray.
  • Then cook for 10 mins.
  • Pull out of oven and top each breast with mushrooms, bacon and cheese.
  • Cook for another 7-10 mins until cheese is melted.

