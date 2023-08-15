Steakhouse Chicken
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 15-20 mins
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 boneless chicken breast (about 7-8oz)
- Honey mustard or mix mustard, honey, mayo together
- 8 slices of bacon, cooked
- ½ cup of mushrooms, sliced
- 8 slices of Colby jack cheese
- 1 T steak seasoning (onion, garlic, pepper, coriander, cayenne, kosher salt)
- 1 t smoky paprika
- 3 teaspoons fresh parsley, chopped
Instructions:
- Pound breast filet so that they are even. Season chicken breast with steak seasoning, then brush with honey mustard mix. Land on a foiled and sprayed sheet tray.
- Then cook for 10 mins.
- Pull out of oven and top each breast with mushrooms, bacon and cheese.
- Cook for another 7-10 mins until cheese is melted.
