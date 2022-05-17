Steakhouse Pork Chop w/ Cheese Corn Casserole

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 20-25 mins

Serves: 1-2 servings

Ingredients:

(2) 6-8 oz bone-in pork chop (frenched if you can, but not necessary)

1t Montreal Steak seasoning

1-2T butter

½ cup of carrots, sliced

½ cup of sliced sweet onions

2t house seasoning

4oz cream cheese, softened

2T gluten free or all purpose flour

1/4t black pepper

1 cup cheddar cheese sauce or shredded cheddar

½ cup of feta, crumbled

½ cup half and half

1 scallion, chopped

2 cans of corn, drained

Cherry tomatoes, halved

Instructions:

Season chops with Montreal seasoning. Heat butter in cast iron or heavy bottom skillet. Sear both sides of chop, then add carrots and onions around the skillet, season veggies with house seasoning and finish cooking in 350 degree oven (approximately 20 mins).

In a bowl combine cream cheese, flour, pepper, both cheese, half & half and scallions. Then add in the corn, mix and pour into a baking dish. Top with cherry tomatoes, cover with a lid or foil and bake in the same 350 degree oven for approximately 20-25 mins. Enjoy!

Chef’s note: Some delicious additions to the casserole would be crumbled bacon or chopped roasted red peppers.

Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook or Instagram at Dinner Is Served By Lisa