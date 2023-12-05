Stewed Chicken & Veggies over Chunky Potatoes

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 40 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 8 pieces bone-in chicken
  • 3 cloves garlic minced
  • Carrots — cut to your preference
  • Celery, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons Spices (combo of house seasoning, turmeric, thyme, parsley, curry, pepper flakes). or Your favorite combo.
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • Mashed Potatoes, prepared and holding warm
  •  Parsley, to finish

Instructions

  1. Put chicken and all ingredients except potatoes into pressure cooker, lock lid then cook on high for 30 mins. Let pressure release slowly.
  2. Serve chicken, vegetables, and juices over mashed potatoes., sprinkle of fresh parsley. Enjoy!

Follow Chef Lisa on Facbook & Instagram @dinneriservedby