Stewed Chicken & Veggies over Chunky Potatoes
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 40 mins
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 8 pieces bone-in chicken
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- Carrots — cut to your preference
- Celery, sliced
- 2 tablespoons Spices (combo of house seasoning, turmeric, thyme, parsley, curry, pepper flakes). or Your favorite combo.
- 1/2 cup flour
- 4 cups chicken broth
- Mashed Potatoes, prepared and holding warm
- Parsley, to finish
Instructions
- Put chicken and all ingredients except potatoes into pressure cooker, lock lid then cook on high for 30 mins. Let pressure release slowly.
- Serve chicken, vegetables, and juices over mashed potatoes., sprinkle of fresh parsley. Enjoy!
