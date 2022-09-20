Stuffed Portabella Mushrooms

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 15-20 mins

Serves: 2 ppl

Ingredients:

2 large portabella mushroom caps (stems removed)

½ cup onion, chopped

½ cup assorted peppers, chopped

½ cup celery, chopped

½ cup chopped Cajun sausage, optional

2tsp garlic, minced

2 tsp. Cajun seasoning

Olive oil

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Spray sheet tray with cooking spray.

Place mushroom caps on tray gill side up.

Season vegetables with Cajun seasoning and saute in olive oil for 3-4 mins.

Fill the mushroom caps with sauteed vegetables and the sausage if using.

Bake for 15 minutes, or until tender. Serve and enjoy!

Chef’s Note: To take the shrooms over the top, sprinkle with shredded cheese and melt in oven for 2 mins…Yum!

Follow and like Chef Lisa on Facebook and Instagram at Dinner Is Served By Lisa