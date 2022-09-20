Stuffed Portabella Mushrooms
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 15-20 mins
Serves: 2 ppl
Ingredients:
- 2 large portabella mushroom caps (stems removed)
- ½ cup onion, chopped
- ½ cup assorted peppers, chopped
- ½ cup celery, chopped
- ½ cup chopped Cajun sausage, optional
- 2tsp garlic, minced
- 2 tsp. Cajun seasoning
- Olive oil
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Spray sheet tray with cooking spray.
- Place mushroom caps on tray gill side up.
- Season vegetables with Cajun seasoning and saute in olive oil for 3-4 mins.
- Fill the mushroom caps with sauteed vegetables and the sausage if using.
- Bake for 15 minutes, or until tender. Serve and enjoy!
Chef’s Note: To take the shrooms over the top, sprinkle with shredded cheese and melt in oven for 2 mins…Yum!
