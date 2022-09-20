Stuffed Portabella Mushrooms

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 15-20 mins

Serves: 2 ppl

Ingredients:

  • 2 large portabella mushroom caps (stems removed)
  • ½ cup onion, chopped
  • ½ cup assorted peppers, chopped
  • ½ cup celery, chopped
  • ½ cup chopped Cajun sausage, optional
  • 2tsp garlic, minced
  • 2 tsp. Cajun seasoning
  • Olive oil

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  • Spray sheet tray with cooking spray.
  • Place mushroom caps on tray gill side up.
  • Season vegetables with Cajun seasoning and saute in olive oil for 3-4 mins.
  • Fill the mushroom caps with sauteed vegetables and the sausage if using.
  • Bake for 15 minutes, or until tender. Serve and enjoy!

Chef’s Note: To take the shrooms over the top, sprinkle with shredded cheese and melt in oven for 2 mins…Yum!

