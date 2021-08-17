What’s Cooking: Summer Corn & Black Bean Salsa

What's Cooking
Posted: / Updated:

Summer Corn & Black Bean Salsa

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 10 mins

Serves: 8 ppl

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of corn, either steamed, boiled or grilled. Kernels cut from cob
  • 1 cup of black beans. If from can drain and rinse beans or make your own batch of beans from scratch
  • 1/3 cup of sliced in half cherry tomatoes
  • 1/3 cup of diced red onion
  • 1/4 cup of diced cucumber, seeds removed (I used a fun lemon cucumber simply because I had it!)
  • 1-2 tbls of finely minced jalapeno, that’s about half of a large pepper (for more heat leave the seeds in)
  • 2 tbls of chopped fresh cilantro
  • Juice of 1 medium lime
  • 1/2 t kosher salt
  • 1/4 t fresh cracked black pepper
  • 1/2 t of cumin
  • 1-2 tbls of olive oil (optional)

Instructions:

  • Mix all ingredients together. Drizzle with olive oil if using and stir to coat.
  • Serve with corn chips, pita chips, or on top of tacos or grilled steaks, chicken or vegetables. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: A nice twist or addition would be to grill some peaches, dice and add to the salsa. Adds a nice smoky sweet flavor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News