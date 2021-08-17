What’s Cooking: Summer Corn & Black Bean Salsa

Summer Corn & Black Bean Salsa
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 10 mins
Serves: 8 ppl
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of corn, either steamed, boiled or grilled. Kernels cut from cob
- 1 cup of black beans. If from can drain and rinse beans or make your own batch of beans from scratch
- 1/3 cup of sliced in half cherry tomatoes
- 1/3 cup of diced red onion
- 1/4 cup of diced cucumber, seeds removed (I used a fun lemon cucumber simply because I had it!)
- 1-2 tbls of finely minced jalapeno, that’s about half of a large pepper (for more heat leave the seeds in)
- 2 tbls of chopped fresh cilantro
- Juice of 1 medium lime
- 1/2 t kosher salt
- 1/4 t fresh cracked black pepper
- 1/2 t of cumin
- 1-2 tbls of olive oil (optional)
Instructions:
- Mix all ingredients together. Drizzle with olive oil if using and stir to coat.
- Serve with corn chips, pita chips, or on top of tacos or grilled steaks, chicken or vegetables. Enjoy!
Chef’s Note: A nice twist or addition would be to grill some peaches, dice and add to the salsa. Adds a nice smoky sweet flavor.