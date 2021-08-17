What’s Cooking: Summer Corn & Black Bean Salsa

Summer Corn & Black Bean Salsa

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 10 mins

Serves: 8 ppl

Ingredients:

2 cups of corn, either steamed, boiled or grilled. Kernels cut from cob

1 cup of black beans. If from can drain and rinse beans or make your own batch of beans from scratch

1/3 cup of sliced in half cherry tomatoes

1/3 cup of diced red onion

1/4 cup of diced cucumber, seeds removed (I used a fun lemon cucumber simply because I had it!)

1-2 tbls of finely minced jalapeno, that’s about half of a large pepper (for more heat leave the seeds in)

2 tbls of chopped fresh cilantro

Juice of 1 medium lime

1/2 t kosher salt

1/4 t fresh cracked black pepper

1/2 t of cumin

1-2 tbls of olive oil (optional)





Instructions:

Mix all ingredients together. Drizzle with olive oil if using and stir to coat.

Serve with corn chips, pita chips, or on top of tacos or grilled steaks, chicken or vegetables. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: A nice twist or addition would be to grill some peaches, dice and add to the salsa. Adds a nice smoky sweet flavor.