Summer Picnic Plate : Oven Fried Chicken, Southern Potato Salad & Baked Beans

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 25-30 mins

Serves: 4-6 ppl

Ingredients:

Chicken

(1) 3-4lb chicken fryer cut up. If breast is large cut in half so all pieces are similar in size.

1 ½ teaspoons Chef’s house blend (kosher salt, black pepper, granulated garlic & onion)

½ teaspoon of ground cayenne pepper

½c cornstarch

2 cups of flour (I used a gluten free blend, but all purpose would also work great)

Cooking spray

Potato Salad

4-5 potatoes, boiled with or without skin, then cubed

1 teaspoons Chef’s house blend

3-4 hard boiled eggs, chopped

1/4c chopped baby gherkins (or sweet pickles)

1T yellow mustard

2/3c mayonnaise

¼ t dried or fresh dill (optional)

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine flour and all seasonings. Reserve ½ teaspoon of house blend to season chicken pieces before coating in flour mixture.

Lay floured chicken on foil lined, sprayed baking sheet tray. Lightly spray each piece of chicken with cooking spray (this helps with browning)

Place tray on middle to lower rack in a 425 degree oven and cook until crispy or internal temp is 165 degrees.

For potato salad, mix all ingredients until well blended. Plate chicken & potato salad, and enjoy!….Add some smoky baked beans for a complete picnic plate.

Chef’s Note: Chicken keeps 3-4 days in the fridge, is great hot or cold, & is a delicious potluck dish.

