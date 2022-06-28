Summer Picnic Plate: Oven Fried Chicken, Southern Potato Salad & Baked Beans
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 25-30 mins
Serves: 4-6 ppl
Ingredients:
Chicken
- (1) 3-4lb chicken fryer cut up. If breast is large cut in half so all pieces are similar in size.
- 1 ½ teaspoons Chef’s house blend (kosher salt, black pepper, granulated garlic & onion)
- ½ teaspoon of ground cayenne pepper
- ½c cornstarch
- 2 cups of flour (I used a gluten free blend, but all purpose would also work great)
- Cooking spray
Potato Salad
- 4-5 potatoes, boiled with or without skin, then cubed
- 1 teaspoons Chef’s house blend
- 3-4 hard boiled eggs, chopped
- 1/4c chopped baby gherkins (or sweet pickles)
- 1T yellow mustard
- 2/3c mayonnaise
- ¼ t dried or fresh dill (optional)
Instructions:
- In a bowl, combine flour and all seasonings. Reserve ½ teaspoon of house blend to season chicken pieces before coating in flour mixture.
- Lay floured chicken on foil lined, sprayed baking sheet tray. Lightly spray each piece of chicken with cooking spray (this helps with browning)
- Place tray on middle to lower rack in a 425 degree oven and cook until crispy or internal temp is 165 degrees.
- For potato salad, mix all ingredients until well blended. Plate chicken & potato salad, and enjoy!….Add some smoky baked beans for a complete picnic plate.
Chef’s Note: Chicken keeps 3-4 days in the fridge, is great hot or cold, & is a delicious potluck dish.
FOLLOW CHEF LISA ON FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM @DINNER IS SERVED BY LISA