Summer Picnic Plate: Oven Fried Chicken, Southern Potato Salad & Baked Beans

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 25-30 mins       

Serves: 4-6 ppl

Ingredients:

Chicken

  • (1) 3-4lb chicken fryer cut up. If breast is large cut in half so all pieces are similar in size.
  • 1 ½ teaspoons Chef’s house blend (kosher salt, black pepper, granulated garlic & onion)
  • ½ teaspoon of ground cayenne pepper
  • ½c cornstarch
  • 2 cups of flour (I used a gluten free blend, but all purpose would also work great)
  • Cooking spray

Potato Salad

  • 4-5 potatoes, boiled with or without skin, then cubed
  • 1 teaspoons Chef’s house blend
  • 3-4 hard boiled eggs, chopped
  • 1/4c chopped baby gherkins (or sweet pickles)
  • 1T yellow mustard
  • 2/3c mayonnaise
  • ¼ t dried or fresh dill (optional)

Instructions:

  • In a bowl, combine flour and all seasonings. Reserve ½ teaspoon of house blend to season chicken pieces before coating in flour mixture.
  • Lay floured chicken on foil lined, sprayed baking sheet tray. Lightly spray each piece of chicken with cooking spray (this helps with browning)
  • Place tray on middle to lower rack in a 425 degree oven and cook until crispy or internal temp is 165 degrees.
  • For potato salad, mix all ingredients until well blended. Plate chicken & potato salad, and enjoy!….Add some smoky baked beans for a complete picnic plate.

Chef’s Note: Chicken keeps 3-4 days in the fridge, is great hot or cold, & is a delicious potluck dish.

FOLLOW CHEF LISA ON FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM @DINNER IS SERVED BY LISA