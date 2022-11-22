Super Easy Baked Turkey Wings

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg   

Cook Time: 1.5 to 2hrs

Serves: 6 servings

Ingredients:

  • 5-1/2lbs Turkey wings; about 6 turkey wings
  • 2 teaspoons Poultry seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon Garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon Onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon Salt add more to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon Ground black pepper
  • 2 large Onions, sliced
  • 2-3 Garlic cloves chopped
  • 3 cups Chicken stock
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1-2 tablespoon Cornstarch

Instructions:

  • Rinse turkey wings, add to a large roasting pan and pat dry. Set aside.
  • Toss the poultry seasoning, cajun seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl until combined. Add seasoning mixture to the turkey wings and toss until they are well coated.  Place wings in baking dish and let for rest/marinate for 30 min. or longer.
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Top turkey wings with the sliced onion, and garlic then pour the stock and Worcestershire on top.
  • Cover with foil then bake for 1.5 to 2 hours or until tender then remove the foil and brown lightly for 15 minutes.  Remove a cup of sauce from the bottom of the wings and stir with cornstarch.  Then add back in the pan.
  • Bake for another 10-15 mins until the sauce thickens. Plate, serve, and Enjoy!

Follow and like Chef Lisa at Dinner Is Served on Facebook & Instagram