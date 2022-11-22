Super Easy Baked Turkey Wings

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 1.5 to 2hrs

Serves: 6 servings

Ingredients:

5-1/2lbs Turkey wings; about 6 turkey wings

2 teaspoons Poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

1 teaspoon Garlic powder

1 teaspoon Onion powder

1 teaspoon Salt add more to taste

1/2 teaspoon Ground black pepper

2 large Onions, sliced

2-3 Garlic cloves chopped

3 cups Chicken stock

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1-2 tablespoon Cornstarch

Instructions:

Rinse turkey wings, add to a large roasting pan and pat dry. Set aside.

Toss the poultry seasoning, cajun seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl until combined. Add seasoning mixture to the turkey wings and toss until they are well coated. Place wings in baking dish and let for rest/marinate for 30 min. or longer.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Top turkey wings with the sliced onion, and garlic then pour the stock and Worcestershire on top.

Cover with foil then bake for 1.5 to 2 hours or until tender then remove the foil and brown lightly for 15 minutes. Remove a cup of sauce from the bottom of the wings and stir with cornstarch. Then add back in the pan.

Bake for another 10-15 mins until the sauce thickens. Plate, serve, and Enjoy!

Follow and like Chef Lisa at Dinner Is Served on Facebook & Instagram