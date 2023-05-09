Sweet Chili Salmon
Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 10 min
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 (5-6oz) portions of salmon filets
- 1/2t house seasoning
- 3-4T olive oil
- 2 minced garlic cloves
- 1t red pepper chili flakes
- 1T tamari sauce
- 1T smoky paprika
Instructions
- Heat a cast iron grill pan or plate over medium high heat until very hot
- Sprinkle seasoning on both sides salmon
- Place filets face down in pan. Cook for about 3 mins on each side
- Serve salmon with your favorite sides
Sweet Chili Sauce
Heat olive oil in skillet, then add the rest of the ingredients whisk together until the flavors meld and are heated. Serve over salmon. Enjoy!