Tenderloin of Pork
Recipe creation by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Serves: 4-8 ppl
Time: 20-25 mins
Ingredients
- 2 pork tenderloins (trimmed 1-1¼ lbs each, about 2-2½ lbs total)
- ½ t house seasoning
- ¼ t salt
- 2 T chopped fresh thyme
- 2 T chopped rosemary
- 2 T minced garlic
- 2 T butter
- 1 T oil
- 1½ T corn starch
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 1-2T Dijon mustard
- 4-5 cremini mushrooms, chopped
- ⅛ t red pepper flakes, optional
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F and lightly spray baking sheet.
- Season tenderloins with salt, house seasoning and rub with chopped thyme, rosemary and garlic.
- Heat skillet with butter and oil. Brown loins all over then transfer to baking sheet and finish cooking in oven. Approximately 20 mins or until meat thermometer inserted into middle of loin reads at least 140 degrees.
- Let tenderloin rest for 10 mins.
- Meanwhile in skillet with leftover pork drippings, melt 1T butter, add garlic, salt, mushrooms, corn starch and red pepper flakes. Mix to incorporate then whisk in broth. Cook until sauce thickens. About 2 mins.
- Slice, and serve with sauce. Enjoy!
Chef’s Notes: Resting the meat for 10 minutes before slicing helps retain pork juiciness. Roasted potatoes & green beans are a perfect side dish.