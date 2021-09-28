What’s Cooking: The ‘Double’ Dutch Flatbread Pizza

The “Double” Dutch
Flatbread Pizza
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 10-12 mins
Serves: 2ppl dinner or more as an appetizer
Ingredients:
1 flatbread shell
2T pesto (your favorite store bought is great)
1 c of torn baby spinach
Mozzarella cheese slices
4-5 cherry tomatoes, halved
Olive oil for drizzling
2/3c of marinara sauce
1/2c cubed chicken breast
1 T banana peppers, chopped
1 T jalapeno peppers, chopped
½ cup parmesan cheese
Pinch red pepper flakes to sprinkle
Instructions:
- Heat oven to 450 degrees. Lay flat bread on a baking sheet.
- Spread the pesto on on half and then arrange the next 3 ingredients on top and drizzle with olive oil.
- Spread the marinara sauce on the other half and arrange the next 4 ingredients on top and sprinkle red pepper flakes.
- Cook the pizza on the sheet tray for a softer crust. If you like your crust crispier than set the pizza directly on the oven rack and bake for approximately 10 mins.
- Carefully remove pizza from oven and cut any way you like!
Chef’s note: Guys this one is truly left up to your imagination or what’s leftover in your fridge. Have fun with different ingredient combinations. Cut the the pizza into smaller wedges for a great game day appetizer. Enjoy!