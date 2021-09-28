What’s Cooking: The ‘Double’ Dutch Flatbread Pizza

The “Double” Dutch

Flatbread Pizza

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 10-12 mins

Serves: 2ppl dinner or more as an appetizer

Ingredients:

1 flatbread shell

2T pesto (your favorite store bought is great)

1 c of torn baby spinach

Mozzarella cheese slices

4-5 cherry tomatoes, halved

Olive oil for drizzling

2/3c of marinara sauce

1/2c cubed chicken breast

1 T banana peppers, chopped

1 T jalapeno peppers, chopped

½ cup parmesan cheese

Pinch red pepper flakes to sprinkle

Instructions:

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Lay flat bread on a baking sheet.

Spread the pesto on on half and then arrange the next 3 ingredients on top and drizzle with olive oil.

Spread the marinara sauce on the other half and arrange the next 4 ingredients on top and sprinkle red pepper flakes.

Cook the pizza on the sheet tray for a softer crust. If you like your crust crispier than set the pizza directly on the oven rack and bake for approximately 10 mins.

Carefully remove pizza from oven and cut any way you like!

Chef’s note: Guys this one is truly left up to your imagination or what’s leftover in your fridge. Have fun with different ingredient combinations. Cut the the pizza into smaller wedges for a great game day appetizer. Enjoy!