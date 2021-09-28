What’s Cooking: The ‘Double’ Dutch Flatbread Pizza

The “Double” Dutch

Flatbread Pizza

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 10-12 mins

Serves: 2ppl dinner or more as an appetizer

Ingredients:

1 flatbread shell

2T pesto (your favorite store bought is great)

1 c of torn baby spinach

Mozzarella cheese slices

4-5 cherry tomatoes, halved

Olive oil for drizzling

2/3c of marinara sauce

1/2c cubed chicken breast

1 T banana peppers, chopped

1 T jalapeno peppers, chopped

½ cup parmesan cheese

Pinch red pepper flakes to sprinkle

Instructions:

  • Heat oven to 450 degrees. Lay flat bread on a baking sheet.
  • Spread the pesto on on half and then arrange the next 3 ingredients on top and drizzle with olive oil.
  • Spread the marinara sauce on the other half and arrange the next 4 ingredients on top and sprinkle red pepper flakes.
  • Cook the pizza on the sheet tray for a softer crust. If you like your crust crispier than set the pizza directly on the oven rack and bake for approximately 10 mins.
  • Carefully remove pizza from oven and cut any way you like!

Chef’s note: Guys this one is truly left up to your imagination or what’s leftover in your fridge. Have fun with different ingredient combinations. Cut the the pizza into smaller wedges for a great game day appetizer. Enjoy!

