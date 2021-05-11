What’s Cooking: The Heidelberg Special

The Heidelberg Special
(Rice, Egg, Tomatoes)

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg       

Cook Time: 15 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • Thick cut bacon
  • 1 cup of white rice
  • 1 -3/4 cups of water
  • 4 large to extra large eggs
  • 2-3 chopped roma tomatoes or even better summer garden tomatoes, diced
  • 2 tbsp.
  • 1⁄2 tsp. salt
  • Black pepper, to taste

Instructions:

  • Combine rice and water into a sauce pan. Bring to a boil. Turn down to low to med-low and let simmer for approximately 12 mins. Turn the heat off and let rice sit for 3 mins. Resist the urge to lift the lid during cooking and rest.
  • Meanwhile, fry your bacon in a skillet until crispy. Set to the side. You can dice up your bacon before you cook it or crumble it after it’s cooked.
  • Turn the heat back on under your bacon, use the same skillet with the delicious bacon drippings, and crack your egg(s). Cook until whites are done and yolk is still creamy. Assemble your plate with rice, bacon, tomatoes, and top w/egg. Break the yolk and mix all together. Add salt and pepper to taste and Enjoy!

