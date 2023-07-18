Turkey Burger w/ Street Corn
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 15 mins
Serves: 4 ppl
Ingredients:
- 2lbs ground turkey
- ½ cup grated onion
- 1t house seasoning (equal parts granulated garlic, onion & black pepper)
- 3 T olive oil, divided
- 1 t dried oregano
- 2 garlic gloves minced
- Sliced red onion
- Spinach leaves
- Honey mustard
- Kaiser/Crustini Burger Rolls
- 4-6 ears Corn on cob, cooked
- Mayo
- Greek yogurt
- Feta cheese
- Lime slices
Instructions:
- Mix turkey with grated onion and house seasoning, oregano and 1T of oil. Form (4) 8oz patties or (6) 4oz smaller burger patties. Heat 1T olive oil in skillet or grill pan then add burgers. Cook for 5 mins per side over medium high heat. Once cooked through or until thermometer reads 165 degrees.
- Boil or steam corn for 5-8 minutes. Then mix yogurt and mayo together. Brush mixture all over each ear then roll each ear in feta cheese. Sprinkle w/chili powder and squeeze of lime.
- Serve burgers on toasted buns drizzled with honey mustard, spinach, and red onion. Enjoy!
Chef’s Note: Traditional Mexican street corn is brushed with mayo & sour cream mixture then rolled in cojita cheese. I had feta so that’s what I used and it came out great!
Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram @dinnerisservedby