What’s Cooking: Turkey Vegetable Zoodles

Turkey Vegetable Zoodles

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 10-15 mins

Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

1 medium sweet potato washed and cubed

2 T olive oil

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 pepper

½ tsp Italian seasoning

1/2 cup chopped onion

1-2 garlic gloves minced

1/2 cup chopped porcini or white mushrooms

1 cup of loosely packed chopped spinach

1-1/2 cups of cooked turkey breast, about 1″ dice

1/2-3/4 cup of water or vegetable broth

3-4 medium zucchini (if spiraling yourself) or 2-3 packs of purchased zoodles

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a pot with lid, add sweet potatoes. Cook over medium high heat for about 5-7 mins or until potatoes are soft firm.

Add the rest of the ingredients except zoodles and tomatoes to pot, and let simmer for about 3-4 mins on medium high heat.

Turn pot to low. Add tomatoes & zoodles and toss everything together. Let simmer for 1 minute, then pour onto a platter family style or serve up in individual plates.

Chef’s Note: To make this dish vegetarian or vegan, just leave out the turkey or to keep your protein use firm tofu instead!