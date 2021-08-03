What’s Cooking: Turkey Vegetable Zoodles

What's Cooking
Turkey Vegetable Zoodles

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 10-15 mins

Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

  • 1 medium sweet potato washed and cubed
  • 2 T olive oil
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 pepper
  • ½ tsp Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1-2 garlic gloves minced
  • 1/2 cup chopped porcini or white mushrooms
  • 1 cup of loosely packed chopped spinach
  • 1-1/2 cups of cooked turkey breast, about 1″ dice
  • 1/2-3/4 cup of water or vegetable broth
  • 3-4 medium zucchini (if spiraling yourself) or 2-3 packs of purchased zoodles
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Instructions:

  • Heat the olive oil in a pot with lid, add sweet potatoes. Cook over medium high heat for about 5-7 mins or until potatoes are soft firm.
  • Add the rest of the ingredients except zoodles and tomatoes to pot, and let simmer for about 3-4 mins on medium high heat.
  • Turn pot to low. Add tomatoes & zoodles and toss everything together. Let simmer for 1 minute, then pour onto a platter family style or serve up in individual plates.

Chef’s Note: To make this dish vegetarian or vegan, just leave out the turkey or to keep your protein use firm tofu instead!

