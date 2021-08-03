What’s Cooking: Turkey Vegetable Zoodles

Turkey Vegetable Zoodles
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 10-15 mins
Serves: 4 ppl
Ingredients:
- 1 medium sweet potato washed and cubed
- 2 T olive oil
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 pepper
- ½ tsp Italian seasoning
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1-2 garlic gloves minced
- 1/2 cup chopped porcini or white mushrooms
- 1 cup of loosely packed chopped spinach
- 1-1/2 cups of cooked turkey breast, about 1″ dice
- 1/2-3/4 cup of water or vegetable broth
- 3-4 medium zucchini (if spiraling yourself) or 2-3 packs of purchased zoodles
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
Instructions:
- Heat the olive oil in a pot with lid, add sweet potatoes. Cook over medium high heat for about 5-7 mins or until potatoes are soft firm.
- Add the rest of the ingredients except zoodles and tomatoes to pot, and let simmer for about 3-4 mins on medium high heat.
- Turn pot to low. Add tomatoes & zoodles and toss everything together. Let simmer for 1 minute, then pour onto a platter family style or serve up in individual plates.
Chef’s Note: To make this dish vegetarian or vegan, just leave out the turkey or to keep your protein use firm tofu instead!