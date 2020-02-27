Wild Stuff- Panamanian Golden Frog

Closings & Delays
Wild Stuff
The Panamanian Golden Frog is only found in the mountain slopes of the Central Cordilleran rainforests of West-Central Panama, Costa Rica and Colombia.

This frog produces a toxin which is capable of paralyzing or killing potential predators. These frogs are critically endangered. Some of the threats to this species are: deforestation of their habitat, water pollution, and over-collection for the pet trade. About 80% of the population has died due to a fungus epidemic.

This frog is the national symbol for the Republic of Panama. Males can grow from 5 to 10 inches long and usually live around 15 to 25 years.

