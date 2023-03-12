15 million people have some type of surgery every year in the US.

For those who are deciding or have already decided to go under the knife, here are some questions you should ask before heading into the O.R.

From hip and knee replacements to back and heart surgeries, millions of procedures are performed every year. But what should you ask your doctor before going under the knife? First, find out if the surgery is really necessary.

“If it gets to the point where they’re miserable, can’t sleep at night, then we mutually make the decision to proceed with the surgery,” said Gregory Gasbarro, MD and orthopedic shoulder surgeon at Mercy Medical Center.

Doctors estimate 11 percent of medical procedures are unnecessary. Ask why the procedure is needed, are there any other treatments, is surgery typically recommended for your condition, and what would happen if you don’t have the surgery.

Next find out what to expect after surgery. Ask how many people out of 100 with your condition who get this surgery typically feel better afterward, what’s the likelihood that you will fully recover and what the cost would be.

Then get a sense of your surgeon’s skills by asking them how many of these procedures they have performed. Finally…

“If there’s ever a time where you feel like yes, something’s just not right here, get that second opinion, find somebody who may be a better fit for you,” said Parag Sanghvi, MD, MSPH and associate professor at UCSD.

Especially, if your current doctor is not proposing any alternatives.