Do you know the signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer? If you don’t, you’re not alone.

According to a new survey, more than 80% of adults are not aware of any signs of pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. Survival is low because it is typically diagnosed late. There is no early detection test.

So, it’s important to know if you’re at higher risk and what signs to look out for.

Smoking, diabetes, chronic inflammation of the pancreas, and a family history of pancreatic cancer all increase the risk of pancreatic cancer.

The signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer could be a result of many different other diseases. But some signs to look out for are unintentional weight loss, yellowing of the skin or eyes, oily or watery stool, and abnormal belly pain.

Talk to your provider if you are experiencing these symptoms or are concerned about your risk of pancreatic cancer.