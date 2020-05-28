Health Report- A fix for a smile

Each year, millions of people lose a tooth or several teeth. Getting a permanent replacement can take months or even years. Now, the FDA has approved the only immediate fix, giving people back their smiles in a matter of hours.

Chris Caputo spent the last few decades hiding his smile.

“For years, there was a gap, and they were loose, and they became inflected.” Caputo said.

Dentists wanted to remove the teeth, do a bone graft, put in temporary teeth and then implants. That process would take more than year.

“The minute those teeth are out, the socket, the gum, the bone that was there…. it all collapses.” said Sargon Lazarof, DDS, the inventor of the UltraTooth.

Doctor Sargon Lazarof invented a new, immediate, fully functioning ultra tooth that works before any more damage can be done.

“Because once you take the tooth out, the ball game changes.” Dr. Lazarof said. “When you take a tooth out, this gum shape is there. You put the Ultratooth right into the same socket and the put a tooth on it. So, patient walks out, and the gum and bone doesn’t know what is missing.” Dr. Lazarof said.

The design mimics the Eiffel Tower in shape. It’s screwed into the bone, expanding, similar to the action of a wall anchor, allowing for immediate normal use.

Kelly Costa came to Dr. Lazarof as a last resort.

“I bawled my eyes out.” Costa said.

When Kelly lost her baby teeth, a bicuspid never grew in. She tried an implant, but it kept falling out, which caused the bone to collapse.

“I kind of felt pretty desperate.” Costa said.

It took an hour to insert the Ultratooth ant then it was time for the apple bite test. As for Chris Caputo, eating whatever he wants is just one of the benefits.

“I helped a woman get something off a shelf and she goes ‘Ah, you have such a nice smile.’ I go. ‘Wow, I’ve never heard that.'”