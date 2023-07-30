Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is a slow-growing cancer that attacks certain proteins on white blood cells.

Now doctors have discovered an alternative to traditional chemotherapy for battling this disease.

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia — a blood cancer producing too many abnormal white blood cells.

“Your spleen and liver can enlarge, your bone marrow can become packed up with the leukemic cells,” said Ralph Boccia, MD medical director blood disorders Georgetown University.

Instead of staying on traditional chemo, Barry’s doctors are using new therapies to treat his cancer.

“We went from fairly fixed duration therapies, to now, take it until your disease gets worse again, so, we call that treat to progression – progression to cancer. Now, we have kind of come full circle, where we’re realizing we could put some of these combinations together, and can give them limited therapy, therapy that might last only a year or two,” Dr. Boccia said.

These drugs are critical for outsmarting cancer.

He’s on a targeted drug called acalabrutinib, a monoclonal antibody called Obinutuzumab, and another targeted drug called Venclexta.” Dr. Boccia said.

“I was in the ICU, and all, and things were getting bad, but when I got on this Venclexta, boy, it was a lifesaver,” said Barry Taylor, a retired magician.

And now, Barry is in remission, but is still on the drug therapies to keep his cancer at bay.